Several Putco buses torched in suspected arson attack in Mpumalanga [VIDEO]

Putco said a lot of people will be left stranded on Tuesday because of the incident.

Several Putco buses have been burnt at depots in Mpumalanga in what is believed to be a suspected arson attack. Picture: Screengrab of video.

Several Putco buses have been burnt at depots in Mpumalanga in what is believed to be a suspected arson attack on Monday.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said several buses were destroyed.

“Putco regrets to confirm the occurrence of arson at four of its depots across Mpumalanga. Initial reports indicate that on Monday evening, 27 January 2025, an unknown group of assailants ambushed and bound security at the Moloto depot before setting buses alight and opening fire inside the depot,” said Xulu.

“The violent attack resulted in two employees being injured—one was shot in the leg, and another was struck in the head with a chair.

“Suspicions are confirmed that there is indeed a case of arson that we are following here.”

Investigations and motive

Xulu said firefighters extinguished the fire.

“When we released the statement earlier, police were already at the depot, as well as firefighters. Some of our employees have tried to move buses away from that area,” Xulu said.

“The rampage spread throughout the night, with additional depots reporting buses set on fire. In total, approximately 47 buses were burned across the following affected depots: Moloto, Wolwekraal , Siyabushwa, Vaalbank.”

Xulu said police are probing the incident.

“There had been mounting tensions as far as the taxi industry in that particular area is concerned. There were some taxi members that were stopping our buses from operating every now and then, but we thought that we had the situation under control.

“I cannot bring the two together and say that that is the link we should be looking into. But I can certainly say that those are some of things that police will be looking into to understand what exactly is happening here,” Xulu said.

Passengers affected

Xulu said many people will be stranded on Tuesday because of the incident.

“As Putco, we will try and adjust our operations. Our operations department is on the ground trying to deal with the situation. But this [fire] is not something that spells a good tale for our passengers as far as immediate and a couple of days and even maybe weeks are concerned.

“Despite the damage, Putco’s buses are continuing to operate in the affected areas under heightened supervision. The company is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigations,” Xulu said.

Xulu said a site inspection is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Tuesday, during which an update on the situation will be provided.

