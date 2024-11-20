‘Chaotic and unacceptable’: Residents dodge sewerage and the heat to upgrade prepaid meters [VIDEO]

Over two million prepaid meters still need to be upgraded but government has called for calm and urged residents to recode their machines.

Soweto residents line up to have their prepaid meters recoded. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

As Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reaffirms that no extension will be given to prepaid electricity customers to re-code their meters beyond the November 24th deadline, thousands of residents in Soweto are scrambling.

Ramokgopa briefed the media on the prepaid meter recoding and the Integrated Resource Plan on Monday.

He said while over two million meters still need to be upgraded, government was aware and had sent resources to areas where most of the non-compliant units were situated.

Slept in line

Brown Ndala told The Citizen he slept outside Eskom’s office in Zola, Soweto, to beat the long line of people queuing to have their meters recoded.

“I was here from 10pm, but people have been here since 4pm. The situation is disorganised; there’s no one managing the process or enforcing controls.

“People have been standing in line for over 12 hours now.

WATCH: Residents line up outside Eskom’s offices in Zola, Soweto, to upgrade their prepaid meters

WATCH: Soweto residents queuing outside Zola Eskom Customer center to recode their meters before the deadline on the 24 November 2024.

Ndala claimed there was no system to ensure order or manage the queue properly.

“If people don’t get assistance, they’re told to come back the next day and start all over again,” he said.

“It’s chaotic and unacceptable. This could have been handled so much better.

“For example, they could increase manpower or extend office hours, especially given the approaching deadline. It’s frustrating to see offices closed overnight while people wait outside,” he added.

He claimed that suggestions for a more efficient queuing system had fallen on deaf ears.

“We suggested introducing a token system so that people who don’t get assistance could return the next day without starting from scratch.

“Unfortunately, the manager dismissed the idea, saying he has his way of handling things.”

Lining up next to filth

The line of people at the office stretched down the street and wrapped around the building. In it were residents from Zola, Dobsonville, and as far as Meadowlands, Bramfischerville, and Doornkop.

These desperate community members stood next to overflowing sewage, while those who needed the toilet had to break away or ask someone to hold their place because there was no toilet available to those in the queue.

86-year-old Thokozile Madela from Emdeni was number 1120 in the queue and was outraged at the alleged mistreatment.

“This is my first time coming here, and I don’t believe I will get any assistance. I couldn’t get here earlier, but they don’t care that I’m elderly.

“I’m at the back of the line with no chairs or shelter for people like me.

“My hands ache from arthritis, I’ve had a knee operation, and I haven’t taken my medication. Why didn’t they create a separate system for the elderly and sick pensioners?” she questioned.

‘I have been turned away for four days’

It was an experience shared by 76-year-old Motlodi Motloung, who braved the heat to stand in line at Eskom’s Diepkloof offices.

“This is my fourth day here, and every day I’ve been turned away because of the long lines.

The line snaked around the office, with residents rushing to find shade to shield them from the heat. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

“This is especially difficult for the elderly and physically challenged,” he told The Citizen.

“My grandchild is at school, so I have no one to rely on. I am forced to come here, or else I’ll be left in the dark. When will they finish if the lines are so long and Sunday is almost here?”

