Here’s Eskom’s Cape Town load reduction schedule for the rest of this week

Cape Town residents face scheduled power cuts as Eskom implements load reduction measures across multiple areas from Tuesday, 8 July to Sunday, 13 July, despite load shedding remaining suspended.

The utility’s load reduction programme runs every day, with power cuts occurring twice daily.

Consumers can expect approximately four hours of outages during morning periods and five hours during evening periods.

Eskom equipment protection drives load reduction

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burden transformer load. While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction from 05:00 – 09:00 and 17:00 – 22:00,” the utility stated.

Eskom emphasised that infrastructure protection has made these interventions necessary.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” the company added.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

The current Eskom load reduction schedule shows that numerous areas across the Western Cape will continue to experience scheduled power cuts during peak periods.

Areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Block A areas affected:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B areas affected:

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

The schedule operates on a consistent daily rotation, with the same areas affected at the same times each day from Tuesday through Sunday, giving residents predictability about when they will experience power cuts.

This week, all affected areas will experience load reduction at identical times:

Morning cuts: 5am – 7am daily

Evening cuts: 5pm – 7pm daily

