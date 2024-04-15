At least R170K spent to fly Bheki Cele to AKA murder arrests briefing in KZN

No other costs were incurred.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has yet again questioned Police Minister Bheki Cele‘s travel costs, this time when he travelled to KwaZulu-Natal for a media briefing.

Although the party welcomed the arrest of the Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes murder suspects, it criticised Cele for holding a press conference “to show South Africa that Saps is doing its job it is supposed to be doing”.

WATCH: ‘Playing politics with our kids’ lives’ – Angry residents slam Cele for ’empty promises’

After the media briefing, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Police Okkie Terblanche wrote a letter to the police minister asking what the total cost of arranging and staging the media briefing he held on 27 February 2024 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, was.

The question included the detailed breakdown of the costs of flights, transfers, accommodation, transport, costs of broadcasting, media-related costs and venue costs.

In response, the police ministry revealed that the estimated total costs associated with the flight of the Saps Cessna Sovereign aircraft to KwaZulu-Natal on 27 February were R176 945.

The aircraft was flown for two hours.

The variable cost includes fuel, airframe maintenance, labour and parts, engine restoration and miscellaneous cost.

ALSO READ: Police Minister Bheki Cele accuses jealousy behind calls for his removal

According to the Aircraft Cost Calculator website, which the police ministry used to estimate the travel costs, the Cessna Sovereign requires a two-person crew and can transport up to nine passengers.

“Please note that there were no other costs involved,” said the police minister.

In the same month, Cele had come under fire for using an Saps chopper at the African National Congress (ANC) election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

A video on social media showed the police minister arriving at the event in the chopper, sparking criticism from South Africans who accused the minister of abusing state resources.

ALSO READ: Malema: ‘There was a period when Bheki Cele was still Bheki Cele, he is old now’

The DA called for Cele to be billed in his personal capacity and a full Saps internal investigation to review the process that authorised the use of the helicopter by Cele.

“State resources, including Saps assets, should never be used for party political events. By commandeering a helicopter from the Saps Air Wing Unit, Cele displayed an arrogant sense of entitlement that has become the hallmark of ANC politicians across the government system,” said the party at the time.

However, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the Saps chopper was deployed to the ANC manifesto launch to monitor the large crowds.

ALSO READ: SAPS says Bheki Cele did not use police chopper in his personal capacity at ANC event

“The Minister of Police, who is responsible for the safety and security of all people living in SA, was at the time conducting his constitutional responsibility as a minister of police, where he also advised and guided operations. It is not an isolated incident in which the Minister guides and provides advice on measures that should be put in place to control large crowds during gatherings,” said Mathe.