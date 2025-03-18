R96 million in PowerBall jackpots up for grabs tonight

A millionaire could be made from tonight's PowerBall draw.

R96 million in total estimated jackpots is up for grabs in tonight’s PowerBall draw. With the last draw having no millionaires made, players can look forward to changing that tonight.

The draw plays just after 9pm Central African Time(CAT).

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R58 million

PowerBall Plus: R38 million

The last PowerBall draw had the highest amount won, sitting at R160 999. 30, which was won by a total of three people. They managed to do this by matching five correct numbers for the PowerBall draw.

Earlier this month, a Rustenburg resident claimed her R5.2 million winnings from an R40 wager.

The winner told Ithuba she never changed her numbers for all her Lottery games.

“When I saw that I had won, I froze in shock. I couldn’t believe that my persistence and faith finally paid off,” she said.

“I am an avid churchgoer, and as part of my way of giving back to the community, I will be donating some of my winnings to my church. I’m grateful for this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those around me.”

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick-pick selection method that randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps. (Terms and conditions apply).

Tickets are available for purchase until 8:30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents they should take when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

Winners who win more than R250 000 are referred to the lottery operator Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

All players must be 18 years or older.