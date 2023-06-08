Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal amid cholera outbreak

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Thursday to assess the impact of a cholera outbreak that has killed 24 people.

Cholera outbreak

Ramaphosa will engage with the Hammanskraal community regarding the government’s efforts in addressing the cholera outbreak in the area.

He will be accompanied by ministers and deputy ministers, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.

While the exact cause of the cholera outbreak is still under investigation, during his visit, the president will make a brief stop at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment plant.

This facility releases water into the Leeuwkraal Dam, which serves as the primary water source for the Temba water treatment plant responsible for supplying water to Hammanskraal.

In a collaborative effort, the City of Tshwane and the Department of Water and Sanitation have dedicated themselves to a joint project aimed at resolving the water challenges in Hammanskraal.

Their objective is to repair and enhance the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works, with an estimated budget of R4 billion allocated for the project, projected to be finished by 2026.

