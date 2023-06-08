Gift of the Givers comes to the aid of residents in cholera-hit Free State

By Faizel Patel

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers have come to the assistance of Vredefort residents in the Free State following the outbreak of cholera in the province.

Vredefort, which is 12km from Parys had positive cases of cholera identified by the Department of Health recently.

At least 76 individuals were treated for the disease and discharged.

Aid

However, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the NGO received information on Wednesday that some patients had succumbed to the disease in the last few days.

“Our teams from Hammanskraal were dispatched to Vredefort last night and as part of their assessment visited the Monoto family where three members − mother, aunt and grandmother passed on within a space of three days leaving behind a traumatised teenage girl and her siblings.

“These children live in abject poverty, will require material assistance and counselling. Similar situations may arise elsewhere in the community,” Sooliman said.

Water distribution

Sooliman added that Gift of the Givers teams will gather “critical information during assessments as they distribute about 11 000 litres of water (2304 x 5L) and 5 000 rehydration sachets to affected communities.

“Distribution continues in Hammanskraal today with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to do a site visit. Our special thanks to AECI, Makro, Woolworths and Lions Rugby Club for bottled water contributions, while Pharmacare and City Medical Wholesalers provided rehydration liquids and sachets.”

E. coli

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers teams are also dealing with E. coli infected water in Makhanda where cases are rising at Settlers Hospital and six clinics.

“Gift of the Givers water tankers are at work seven days a week bringing relief to stressed out communities in these districts,” Sooliman said.

Ramaphosa

During Ramaphosa’s visit to Hammanskraal, he will be interacting with the community on the measures government is implementing.

The president will be accompanied by ministers and deputy ministers including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.

