Ramaphosa heads to Silicon Valley to position SA in global AI race

A key component of the visit will be engagements with Stanford University, focusing on the implications of AI for technology.

South Africa is looking to secure a bigger stake in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race, with President Cyril Ramaphosa set to lead a high-level delegation to Silicon Valley to engage major technology companies, investors and leading researchers on AI investment, infrastructure, skills development and the future of work.

Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to California, United States, from 15 to 21 November 2026, as the government seeks to strengthen the country’s AI capabilities and position South Africa as a competitive technology and innovation hub on the African continent.

AI insights

The Presidency said the visit would offer an opportunity to gain insights into the global AI ecosystem and inform South Africa’s approach to developing and adopting the technology.

“The visit will be anchored by the Semafor: Silicon Valley and the World engagement, scheduled for 16 November 2026, which will bring together leaders and experts to discuss technological developments and the evolving global AI landscape,” presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

The South African delegation will include representatives from government, academia, business, research institutions, technical experts and university students.

Tech companies

Magwenya said the programme would include engagements with leading technology companies, investors, researchers, academics and AI experts, alongside technology demonstrations and knowledge exchanges.

“These engagements will provide an opportunity to explore developments in frontier AI, robotics, data infrastructure, cloud computing, digital innovation and the practical application of AI across various sectors,” he said.

Many South African tech moguls have South African roots, including billionaire owner of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk, co-chair of US President Donald Trump’s science and technology advisory council David Sacks, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

A key component of the visit will be engagements with Stanford University, focusing on the implications of AI for technology, security, the economy, business and the labour market. The delegation will also be exposed to developments in robotics and technological research.

Building Africa’s AI economy

The programme will also feature the South Africa AI Opportunity gathering, under the theme Building the African AI Economy: Infrastructure, Investment and Innovation.

The engagement will bring together local and international stakeholders to explore how South Africa can position itself as a competitive AI hub on the continent.

“Discussions will focus on AI infrastructure, data centres, computing capacity, energy requirements, investment opportunities and the growth of a competitive start-up ecosystem,” Magwenya said.

Engagement

Other areas of engagement will include AI applications in government and industry, law enforcement and public safety, AI safety and security, governance, skills development and the future of work.

Magwenya said the engagements would also seek to identify opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange, skills development and strengthening South Africa’s technological capabilities.

He said AI presented significant opportunities to improve productivity, strengthen public service delivery, stimulate economic growth and support the creation of new industries and employment opportunities.

Potential applications in South Africa include healthcare, education, criminal justice, public administration and public procurement.

Risks and challenges

The visit will also provide an opportunity to examine the risks and challenges associated with AI and consider the policy, regulatory and skills environment needed to support its responsible adoption.

South Africa will use the engagements to promote itself as an investment destination, showcase progress in economic reforms, including through Operation Vulindlela, and highlight opportunities in its digital economy, research capacity and innovation ecosystem.

The government has emphasised the importance of harnessing AI while safeguarding digital sovereignty, policy autonomy, data protection and responsible AI governance.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Ministers of Finance; International Relations and Cooperation; Science, Technology and Innovation; Trade, Industry and Competition; Communications and Digital Technologies; Electricity and Energy; Small Business Development; and the Presidency.