Ramaphosa to meet Silicon Valley AI giants as South Africa eyes tech future

Ramaphosa said he plans to lead a delegation to Silicon Valley after the local government elections.

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes economies, workplaces and communication worldwide, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is positioning itself to better understand the technology and its impact.

Speaking at the Black Wednesday commemoration lunch on Monday, Ramaphosa said he plans to lead a delegation of government representatives, academics, business leaders and young South Africans to Silicon Valley after the local government elections.

Silicon Valley

The delegation is expected to engage with leading technology companies and AI developers as South Africa seeks to understand how the technology can be used to support growth, innovation and development.

“After the elections, I will be leading a group of people from government, from universities, young people and all, and business, and will take along some of my comrades as well to Silicon Valley, just to go and meet those big moguls of artificial intelligence, to get to understand exactly how it functions and how we can utilise it to our own benefit,” Ramaphosa said.

Many South African tech moguls have South African roots, including billionaire owner of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk, co-chair of US President Donald Trump’s science and technology advisory council David Sacks, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Artificial Intelligence

The president said countries worldwide are grappling with AI’s rapid advancement and its growing influence on society, the economy and public life.

According to Ramaphosa, the technology presents significant opportunities for South Africa, particularly in sectors that rely on information processing, research and communication.

He said AI could help journalists analyse large volumes of information, identify trends, translate content and improve access to information.

These capabilities, he noted, could be particularly valuable in South Africa’s multilingual environment.

Disinformation

While highlighting the benefits of AI, Ramaphosa also raised concerns about the risks associated with the technology, particularly the spread of false or manipulated content.

He warned that AI-generated images, recordings, and videos are becoming increasingly convincing and can shape public perceptions before people verify information.

Ramaphosa referred to a manipulated image that circulated on social media depicting him and Deputy President Paul Mashatile lying in a hospital ward.

“And they put us in a hospital ward, lying next to each other, and many people believed it, and many concluded there is no leadership in South Africa,” he said.

The president said the incident illustrated how quickly false information can spread online.

“A fabricated report, a recording rather, can spread across social media before journalists have had an opportunity to check it and establish it as truth,” he said.

Elections

With South Africans set to vote in the local government elections on 4 November, Ramaphosa cautioned that AI-generated disinformation could affect public discourse and confidence in democratic processes.

He said the growing sophistication of AI makes accurate and credible journalism increasingly important.

“Technology may change how information is produced and distributed, but it does not diminish the importance of truth, of accuracy, fairness and accountability,” he said.

With the country’s sixth local government elections less than a month away, TikTok unveiled measures to protect election integrity and help users access reliable information.

Central to the initiative is the launch of an in-app Election Centre, developed in partnership with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Media Freedom

Ramaphosa also used the occasion to condemn intimidation and harassment directed at journalists.

He said journalists should be able to perform their duties without fear, particularly as many continue to face threats and abuse online.

“No journalist should ever have to fear for their safety because they are doing their job,” he said.

The planned Silicon Valley visit comes as South Africa seeks to better understand the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence, while exploring ways to ensure the technology contributes to economic growth, innovation and access to information.