JUST IN: Ramaphosa revives court battle over Phala Phala report

Parliament has since announced the MPs who will sit on the impeachment committee that will determine the fate of Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted papers to review the Section 89 Independent Panel Report into the Phala Phala scandal.

The president filed the papers in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, 26 May 2026.

Ramaphosa decided to revive a judicial review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) sent the report on the Phala Phala scandal back to parliament earlier this month, paving the way for an impeachment process against Ramaphosa to proceed.

Parliament has since announced the MPs who will sit on the impeachment committee that will determine the fate of Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala saga.

Papers

The president wants the report’s recommendations declared unlawful and set aside, challenging the panel’s findings that there was prima facie evidence of a serious violation of the constitution and law, as well as serious misconduct.

In papers filed in the Western Cape High Court, Ramaphosa has asked the court to dismiss any action taken by the National Assembly (NA) because of the report, broadcaster eNCA reported.

Misunderstanding

Ramaphosa argues the independent panel “misunderstood” its mandate in at least four respects and misconstrued what it was supposed to conduct.

He says the panel made conclusions based on hearsay statements, without regard to the law.

“Save for the limited evidence I introduced in my response, there was no evidence before the panel,” Ramaphosa said in court papers.

“There is no explanation for how the confidential Namibian police report and the audio clip found their way to the panel. It is therefore possible that the Namibian police’s confidential report reached the panel by unlawful means,” Ramaphosa argued.

Phala Phala report

The Section 89 Independent Panel Report concluded that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa should answer questions about the theft of approximately $580 000 (about R9.6 million) from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

*This is a developing story