Rand Water lifts stage 2 water restrictions

Rand Water has lifted stage 2 water restrictions after stabilising reservoir levels from 30% to above 60%.

The water utility said that the stabilisation of the systems was assisted by the recent rains.

Reservoirs stable

“Following the high water consumption brought about by the high temperatures and subsequent restrictions, reservoir levels in Rand Water systems have stabilised and increased from 30% to above 60% currently,” Rand Water said on Tuesday evening.

“Stabilisation of the systems, assisted by good rains, has been a joint and collaborative effort by Rand Water and the three metros.”

Agreement

Rand Water said on Tuesday that that during consultation with the three metros, it was agreed that best water management practices are left in place to ensure that systems are kept stable throughout the coming hot months.

“Through these collaborative efforts, the metros have managed to reduce consumption and manage own systems effectively and efficiently. Therefore, reduced consumption and leak repairs will be the new order.”

“Rand Water would like to thank the metros and its citizens for their cooperation during this time and hope that this is watershed moment will lead towards permanent wise use of potable water.”

