Daily news update: Rand Water lifts restrictions, Mkhwebane impeachment, and Mariannhill Toll crash

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Rand Water lifts stage 2 water restrictions

Rand Water has lifted stage 2 water restrictions after stabilising reservoir levels from 30% to above 60%.

The water utility said that the stabilisation of the systems was assisted by the recent rains.

“Following the high water consumption brought about by the high temperatures and subsequent restrictions, reservoir levels in Rand Water systems have stabilised and increased from 30% to above 60% currently,” Rand Water said on Tuesday evening.

“Stabilisation of the systems, assisted by good rains, has been a joint and collaborative effort by Rand Water and the three metros.”

Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the press conference at her offices in Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images/Antonio Muchave

Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has rejected her latest bid to postpone its proceedings.

Mkhwebane requested that the impeachment inquiry be deferred to next week Monday in order for her lawyers to be present during its proceedings, following last Thursday’s walkout from the inquiry by her legal team led by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

ALSO READ: ‘Good luck, maybe we’ll see you again’: Dali Mpofu withdraws from representing Mkhwebane

The suspended public protector confirmed to the inquiry on Monday her lawyers from Seanego Attorneys had not withdrawn from representing her after she was given time to consult with them.

Massive crash near MariannHill Toll Plaza. Photo: Supplied

Four people have died in a massive crash near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Tuesday morning.

Road Traffic Inspectorate, National Traffic Police, SAPS Accident Unit, SAPS Marianhill, government ems, Ethekwini Fire and Rescue and Durban Metropolitan Police Services were on scene.

According to Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the crash involved six vehicles and four trucks.

“One car was swept beneath the trailer of a truck, and the car was completely messed up. All four occupants inside that car were declared dead on scene.

“There are still more than 10 patients who are still being treated on scene,” said Herbst.

He added that the four who died are still stuck in the vehicle and emergency services are still trying to move the vehicle from beneath the truck.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) is in danger of being dissolved after a court found that some delegates who participated in the election of the leadership structure were illegitimate.

This comes after the Gauteng South High Court ruled that the ANC’s KZN Josia Gumede regional conference, which was represented during August’s ANC provincial conference, was irregular.

The ruling effectively dissolves the party’s regional executive committee (REC) which was elected during last year’s regional conference.

ALSO READ | ANC branches rally behind Mkhize

Members of the ANC Josia Gumede region, which includes the Bergville area, were part of the party’s delegates which elected the current ANC KZN provincial leadership.

Migos member Takeoff has died. Picture: Twitter

Reports in the United States have confirmed that a member of the international hip-hop group, Migos, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, has died.

Social media was in a frenzy on Tuesday when reports suggested the rapper was shot dead during a game of dice in Houston, Texas.

It was reported by TMZ that the fatal incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning after cops were called to attend to a man being shot at a bowling alley.

Takeoff was at the bowling alley with fellow band member Quavo. The duo were playing dice when an altercation broke out.

There have been purported witness accounts shared on social media of what occurred before the deadly incident.

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe will run out at fullback in the Test against Ireland on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Fit-again World Cup winning winger Cheslin Kolbe has been handed the Springbok No 15 jersey for Saturday’s Test against Ireland in Dublin.

The team picked by coach Jacques Nienaber includes all the regulars, with Damian Willemse at 10 and Jesse Kriel once again filling in at outside centre for the injured Lukhanyo Am.

With Kolbe at fullback, the Bok wingers will be Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Kolbe, who will also provide cover for Willemse at flyhalf, last started for the Boks in the series against Wales in July.

ALSO READ: Springboks now playing with fire after Joseph Dweba omission