Rea Vaya: Saftu calls for govt to protect transport industry

Saftu urges government action against taxi industry intimidation, following disruption of Rea Vaya service in Johannesburg.

While City of Johannesburg MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene has been lauded by efforts behind the full resumption of the Rea Vaya bus service in Johannesburg and Soweto, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called on the governments to address “intimidation and bullying by the taxi industry, against motorists and civilians”.

Several commuters were this week left stranded when after the Rea Vaya service was disrupted for two days by a taxi industry protest by previous beneficiaries of the entity – halting the introduction of the 45 new buses, without necessary documentation.

ALSO READ: Rea Vaya buses back on the road, without feeder buses [VIDEO]

Rea Vaya service imperative

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi expressed concern at ongoing harassment of privately-owned vehicle drivers, Rea Vaya and other forms of transportation.

“This does not only endanger public safety but also infringes upon the rights of all South Africans.

“We demand swift and decisive action to put an end to this unacceptable behaviour,” said Vavi.

He said the taxi industry had “a well-documented history of aggressively targeting alternative transportation modes, such as e-hailing services – since inception”.

“Recently, taxi associations have escalated their actions, claiming exclusive rights to passenger transport and attempting to block lift clubs, scholar transport and even private passenger arrangements.

“These actions ignore the constitutional right to freedom of movement, limiting South Africans’ transport choices – through fear and intimidation.

“The recent suspension of the Rea Vaya city bus service, highlights the disruptive tactics used by some taxi associations in Soweto and Johannesburg.

“These groups interfered with passengers’ daily routes to pressure the Transport MMC, leading to a service suspension.

“This has severely impacted citizens’ daily lives and underscores the urgent need for government intervention,” said Vavi.

ALSO READ: Rea Vaya bus services suspended until further notice, Kunene to mediate

Government slammed for not doing more for people

Saftu questioned the “lack of effective governmental action to protect citizens’ rights to travel freely and safely”.

“Absence of regulation and accountability in the taxi industry, has fostered a culture of hostility and lawlessness – creating a hostile environment for those who rely on or provide alternative transportation,” argued Vavi.

“Instead of working toward a cooperative and accessible public transport system, the taxi industry’s approach has made South Africa’s transport network less safe – more limited and contentious.

“Their antagonistic stance toward other transport providers, directly contradicts the needs of a developing nation that demands diverse, reliable and inclusive transportation options,” he said.

Saftu has urged the taxi industry to “recognise that collaboration, rather than confrontation, will not only serve their interests, but the public’s”.

Saftu urges ‘comprehensive dialogue’

He called on government “to initiate a comprehensive dialogue involving all transportation providers to ensure a fair and competitive system – prioritising commuter safety and respect for South Africans’ right to choose their mode of transport without fear”.

Added Vavi: “Will the government only respond after lives are lost, as we saw in the tragic deaths of Uber drivers in past transportation conflicts?

“Why must fatalities occur before such issues are seen as crises? When will the taxi industry face accountability for its unlawful and intimidating practices?

“The safety and rights of the public should be a top government priority.

“Saftu calls on the SA Police Service and the Presidency, to address this matter urgently. Lives are at risk and have already been lost in previous taxi conflicts.

“We demand immediate, decisive action to protect South Africans and foster a safe, inclusive and cooperative transport sector for all.”