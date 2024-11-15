Sinkhole disruption in Braamfontein: Kunene says it will be fixed on Sunday

While the councillor assured that the matter was raised with the JRA he said he could not confirm whether the incident would be fixed on Sunday.

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport in the City of Johannesburg Kenny Kunene said his department would fix a sinkhole that has been disrupting traffic in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Kunene made the statement in a video posted on social media platform X on Thursday.

The sinkhole is located on Bertha Street, adjoining De Korte Street.

Braamfontein sinkhole to be fixed on Sunday – Kunene

In the video, Kunene and Councilor Mbukoka, who is the Section 79 member for the Department of Transport in the COJ, addressed the matter of a sinkhole.

“We suspect, according to the official, that there’s a pipe that has burst or something is happening. That is why we have blocked this road here, so that cars don’t go in here,” said Kunene pointing to a single yellow barricade.

He assured motorists that the problem would be fixed as the problem had been identified.

He also urged for patience saying the matter would be attended at the end of the weekend.

“I have sent the [repair] team [and instructed] that they must come here on Sunday when traffic has subsided. So on Sunday, you will see the team working and fixing the sinkhole so that this important road is flowing nicely,” said Kunene.

[ VIDEO ] Braamfontein sinkhole mess pic.twitter.com/4FyaoBevbF — Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) November 14, 2024

ALSO READ: JRA closes Roodepoort roads due to illegal mining-related collapse

Sinkhole reported to JRA

Braamfontein councillor Sihle Nguse confirmed to The Citizen that he was aware of the situation.

“I know about the sinkhole, I have reported it to the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) ” he said.

Nguse said the matter was reported to him by Braamfontein Improvement District (BID) COO Kelvin Tshabalala.

He described the BID as a group of entities coming together and mobilising resources to clean and fix up their regions.

ALSO READ: What Joburg’s broken traffic lights cost motorists

Sinkhole causes traffic congestion

Nguse also said that the barricade used to deter motorists from driving into the sinkhole often caused traffic congestion, especially during peak rush hour times.

While the councillor assured that the matter was raised with the JRA he said he could not confirm whether the incident would be fixed on Sunday.

He noted that he had previously reported two other sinkholes in Rissik and De Villiers streets, which had not yet been addressed.

“I am not in a position to confirm what was said by the MMC [Kunene]. However, I want to believe that he will utilise his executive powers to fix the problems,” said Nguse.

Nguse could not confirm what the sinkholes were caused by.

The Citizen reached out to Kunene and the City of Johannesburg for comment, this article will be updated once comment is received.

NOW READ: ‘Shortage of asphalt’ makes road crisis worse: 5 tips to avoid potholes