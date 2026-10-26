‘Damning’ report reveals Tshwane mayor knew about water crisis, claims DA’s Brink

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has declared tap water in Pretoria CBD safe.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya cannot continue claiming she was unaware of the water crisis – she was, according to the DA.

The party will also submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain all records relating to the water crisis, including e-mails, WhatsApp messages, meeting minutes, water treatment records and every warning received by Moya and her administration, said DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink.

“The city responded with a remedial action plan in March, but failed to implement its own commitments,” he said.

“Even more damning, a report reveals that Moya and senior officials received at least three reports about water quality in the months leading up to the crisis.

“Tests conducted in June, July, August and September continued to detect E. coli contamination.”

“The mayor has now suspended the plant manager, but suspending one official cannot absolve her of responsibility for months of ignored warnings, unfulfilled commitments and failures to protect residents.”

Mayor on City of Tshwane water crisis

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) councillor Rina Marx said when a burst sewage pipe contaminates the drinking water of thousands of Tshwane residents, it is not merely a technical fault, but a clear sign of negligence and poor maintenance.

“The city warned residents in Pretoria Central and surrounding areas to boil tap water thoroughly after a burst sewage pipe contaminated the water supply system at the Findlay reservoir, affecting Arcadia, Sunnyside, Pretoria Central, Marabastad, the Asiatic Bazaar, Belle Ombre and Trevenna,” she said.

While the city has since emptied the reservoir and switched to an alternative source, the incident itself raises serious questions, Marx said.

Over the weekend, Moya claimed Pretoria CBD water was safe to drink and lifted the boil water advisory.

“The latest water quality monitoring and laboratory results confirm compliance with applicable drinking water quality standards,” Moya said.

City of Tshwane confirms Pretoria CBD water is safe to drink. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/WVPapFGKGM — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) October 24, 2026

“The latest microbiological testing at Findlay reservoir recorded no detectable E. coli or total coliform bacteria. Residents may therefore resume normal use of their tap water without boiling it.

“This follows the prompt intervention by the city’s technical teams after microbial contamination was identified in groundwater supplied by the Fountains springs, Moya said.

“The city isolated the affected groundwater source and switched the CBD and surrounding areas to an alternative supply from Salvokop reservoir, ensuring that clean water was introduced into the distribution system.

“Technical teams subsequently cleaned Findlay reservoir, applied chlorine shock treatment to the affected distribution network and conducted further water quality testing.

“The latest satisfactory results now allow all precautions to be lifted.”

Municipal tanker water

Tshwane’s MMC of human settlements Aaron Maluleka said the water supplied through municipal tankers was subjected to continuous quality control measures and regular testing to ensure it met the required drinking water standards.

“These tankers draw their water from the Cullinan reservoir independently of the affected Bronkhorstspruit water supply systems.

“There is no indication that water supplied through these tankers is contaminated,” Maluleka said.

“The water supplied through these tankers is safe for human consumption.

“Residents do not have to worry, as there is no indication that the water supply through these tankers is contaminated.”