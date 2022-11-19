Rescue team finds baby rhino, Mavic unharmed

Citizen Reporter

A seven-month-old rhino, whose mother was poached in the Sabi Sand Reserve on the border with the Kruger National Park, wandered alone and vulnerable until antipoaching teams located the animal using drones and then kept watch over it through the night in relays in a hyena and lion infested area.

When the reserve’s security drones captured footage of the small rhino walking alone, it was already too dark for the rescue helicopter to fly.

Watchful eye

With the high concentrations of hyenas and lions around, the team feared he would not survive another night so, determined to keep him safe, they used several DJI Mavic drones to keep a watchful eye on the orphan from 20m above – alternating drones as soon as batteries ran flat.

At first light, the rescue team from Sabi Sand Nature Reserve and team members of Care for Wild (the world’s largest rhino sanctuary dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned rhinos) swiftly darted and moved the calf to Care for Wild‘s intensive care unit, where he received 24-hour care, intravenous fluids and milk to stabilise his condition.

Mavic

In recognition of the enormous efforts to save the little orphan, Singita’s antipoaching team, which lead the rescue, asked to name him Mavic, after the drones that saved his life.

For the first 48 hours, a traumatised Mavic drank milk every two to three hours and slept deeply. Since then, his recovery has included many steps in the programme of desensitisation.

Apart from learning to trust his caregivers, one of his most important milestones was finding comfort and companionship with two older rhino orphans at Care for Wild. He followed them everywhere and has settled into his new home, where he will stay for up to three years.

Heartbreak and hope

Inge Kotze, head of conservation, Singita Lowveld Trust said: “Mavic is both a story of heartbreak and hope – illustrating the tireless efforts, immense passion and dedication of remarkable teams.

“We trust that he’ll thrive in the wonderful care of his guardians and we, as Singita Lowveld Trust, will continue to do everything we can to support their efforts in the fight for our rhino.”

The Singita Lowveld Trust (Singita’s nonprofit conservation partner in South Africa) is sponsoring Mavic’s first year of care. Funds were raised through the sale of an Ardmore ceramic piece. The total cost for the first year amounts to R233 000. The second year feed costs R150 000 and the third R96 000. The third year is the final or rewilding phase. Rehabilitating and rewilding one rhino orphan over three years totals R479 000.

The aim is to increase the sponsorship to not only see Mavic’s rehabilitation through to his eventual release into the wild, but to also support other rhino orphans and contribute to the survival of the species in South Africa.