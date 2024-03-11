Richards Bay Airport downgraded over fire safety concerns

The airport was downgrade from a Category 5 to a Category 2 due to safety concerns and non-compliance to Civil Aviation Regulations.

The Richards Bay Airport (FARB) has been downgraded over fire safety concerns . Picture: Caxton

The Richards Bay Airport (FARB) has been downgraded over fire safety concerns following a routine inspection, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said.

This comes after commercial airline Airlink confirmed the airport’s downgrade last week, which forced it to suspend flights between the Northern KwaZulu-Natal industrial port town and Johannesburg.

Notice to Airmen

Sacaa spokesperson Sisa Majola confirmed that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in relation to the Richards Bay Airport in KZN.

“The NOTAM informed of the downgrade of the aerodrome from a Category 5 to a Category 2 due to safety concerns and non-compliance to Civil Aviation Regulations.

“The Sacaa would like to clarify that the downgrade of the FARB followed an inspection by the regulator which identified the risks related to their fire and rescue services that do not meet the required safety standards under this grading,” Majola said.

ALSO READ: SA aviation sector recognised as among safest in the world

Downgrades

Majola said under a Category 2 classification, an aerodrome is not permitted to land commercial aircraft and is only granted permissions for small aircraft.

“The regulator will consider a higher aerodrome categorisation application as soon as FARB submits a corrective action plan that showcases compliance as well as the mitigation of safety risks that were identified at the airport.”

ACSA master plans

Last week, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the Airports Company of South Africa’s (Acsa) was reviewing the master plans of its airports, driven by the current infrastructure needs while also ensuring preparedness to fulfil future demands.

This ongoing process is crucial in strengthening the foundation for a resilient air transport system for South Africa, a cornerstone for advancing our country’s economic development and growth.

“As per the 5-year permission recently granted by the Regulating Committee, Acsa has earmarked R21.7 billion for airport infrastructure development. This investment primarily targets refurbishments, efficiency improvements and statutory compliance measures with the aim to enhance asset availability, airport safety and passenger experiences across our airports,” Chikunga said.

Chikunga added that Acsa is also set to embark on the development of a new cargo terminal, known as Mid-field Cargo, at OR Tambo International Airport on a prioritised basis, given the demand and later the development of a Mid-field Passenger Terminal.

ALSO READ: Air safety comes under the microscope in SA