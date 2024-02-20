Rise Mzansi appeals for tax relief for single mothers

The party wants the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana to make life better for single mothers.

Rise Mzansi leaders will lead a picket outside the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday, where Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his budget speech. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

While South Africa waits in anticipation for the budget speech on Wednesday, Rise Mzansi said it would stage a picket outside the Cape Town City Hall calling for a tax relief regime for single mothers.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer’s granddaughter backs RISE Mzansi with R15m

According to a statement released by the party, Rise Mzansi manifesto speaks to ensuring that single mothers who earn below R500 000 per annum are provided with tax relief on essential items, from baby formula to schooling.

“This regime will be administered by the South African Revenue Service (Sars),” the party said.

South African homes headed by single mothers

According to Rise Mzansi, a General Household Survey by Statistics SA shows that 44.1% of households are headed by single mothers.

“It is these single mothers who carry the child-rearing responsibilities and financial burden of care,” the party said.

ALSO READ:Rise Mzansi to contest 2024 general elections, wants to fix SA’s ‘broken’ political system

The picket will be led by Rise Mzansi chief organiser Makashule Gana and Western Cape convenor Axolile Nitywala.

During the budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to outline all the financial, economic, and social commitments that the government will prioritise in its planned expenditure.

Godongwana will provide a detailed plan for 2024 spending, including proposals for revenue collection to help fund government’s planned interventions and commitments.

He is also expected to introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill which parliament will process in the following months.