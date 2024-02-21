There are no jobs and no plans to address this

The timing of yesterday’s spike in unemployment data couldn’t be worse for government, as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to deliver the national budget speech. Statistics South Africa’s quarterly labour force survey revealed that the official unemployment rate in South Africa rose to 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. ALSO READ: Unemployment increased slightly in SA, with youth most affected This represents a slight increase from the previous quarter and underscores the persistent challenges facing the country’s job market. With Godongwana set to deliver his budget speech later today, the rise in unemployment will add extra pressure as government…

The timing of yesterday’s spike in unemployment data couldn’t be worse for government, as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to deliver the national budget speech.

Statistics South Africa’s quarterly labour force survey revealed that the official unemployment rate in South Africa rose to 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This represents a slight increase from the previous quarter and underscores the persistent challenges facing the country’s job market.

With Godongwana set to deliver his budget speech later today, the rise in unemployment will add extra pressure as government tries to convince South Africans to vote for the ANC.

“The results indicate that the number of employed persons decreased by 22 000 to 16.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter of 2023,” Stats SA said.

The rise in unemployment has sparked widespread concern among South Africans, who are already grappling with economic hardships.

Unemployed graduate Themba Makhubela said: “If you as a young person, do not see that this party does not care about you or that old people in power are of no good to any of us, then you are really in trouble.”

Stats SA noted the youth remained vulnerable in the labour market, as the results revealed the total number of unemployed youth increased by 87 000 to 4.7 million. There was a decrease in the number of employed youth of 97 000, to 5.9 million.

“This resulted in an increase in the youth unemployment rate by 0.9 of a percentage point to 44.3%,” it said.

Experts warn that the government’s failure to address the unemployment crisis could have far-reaching implications for the country’s social stability and economic prospects – and even the elections set to take place in May.

Dr Thandiwe Ngcobo, a political analyst, said although people should acknowledge the complexities of the economic challenges facing SA, “the government’s perceived lack of urgency in addressing unemployment and fostering job creation will greatly influence elections”.

“With the national budget speech looming, there is growing pressure on policymakers to implement meaningful reforms and initiatives aimed at stimulating economic growth and reducing unemployment,” she said.

Martlé Keyter, the Motor Industry Staff Association’s (Misa) chief executive officer, said hundreds of thousands of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s “real Covid babies” in the class of 2023 joined the 44.3% of unemployed youth.

More than 700 000 pupils passed matric last year and another 500 000 dropped out of school along the way.

“The rise in the unemployment rate does not sit well with Misa after listening to the tale of Tintswalo in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address,” Keyter said.

“Tintswalo, a girl, represents an allegorical figure of the gains of the ‘new South Africa’.

“After school she was able to study through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and entered the world of work, according to Ramaphosa’s story.

But the statistics shows that the Tintswalos in South Africa are few and far between.”

The mood among citizens has been one of frustration, with many noting the latest data from Stats SA underscored the urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms and targeted interventions to tackle the country’s unemployment crisis.