‘Biggest disgrace on the continent’: SA billionaire Rob Hersov says ANC must ‘voetsek!’

Citizen Reporter

South African billionaire Rob Hersov has once again criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC-led government.

Hersov joined members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) as they marched to the ANC’s head office, the Albert Luthuli House, in Johannesburg, on Wednesday to protest against the country’s load shedding crisis.

‘We have had enough’

Addressing the crowd, Hersov labelled the ANC and Ramaphosa as a disgrace to South Africa, saying the governing party needs to “voetsek”.

“[I urge] on all South Africans to stand together and rid this country of the biggest disgrace on the African continent, ANC and Luthuli House voetsek!

ALSO READ: ‘Switch on power or we’ll take it from you’ – DA tells ANC during march to headquarters

“And I’m saying to Cyril Ramaphosa, you are a disgrace to your family, to your friends, to your party, to your country, to the continent [and] to the world. You should resign so should your Cabinet of clowns and criminals. Get out of here! We have had enough! Go away!” he told DA supporters.

Hersov said it was time to vote for change in the upcoming elections.

“I wanna say to the people in South Africa including those who voted for ANC in the past, you need to vote for change. This is the last chance in 2024 and in the by-elections leading up to it. We have one last chance to rid this country of the cancer of Luthuli House… the mafia, the criminals.”

#DAMarch Billionaire Rob Hersov has some very strong words for the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa.



He says that Ramaphosa is a disgrace to the country and his family. pic.twitter.com/79RRqFOWcM— Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) January 25, 2023

This is not the first time that Hersov has launched a scathing attack on Ramaphosa.

At a conference held in September last year, Hersov called for the president to resign, saying he was “a useless and spineless failure who is a disgrace and absolute embarrassment to this country”.

The businessman also slammed Ramaphosa’s incompetent Cabinet.

WATCH: SA billionaire Rob Hersov calls Ramaphosa a ‘useless, spineless failure’

“Look at the ages of these people. These are corrupt clowns, criminals of cabinet, of Cyril’s clown cabinet. Other than one or two, most people are my age, they’re madala as a lot of them are older and all of them are incompetent,” he said at the time.

But Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe hit back at Hersov, claiming that the businessman was only critical of government because he wanted to buy the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa), which was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said Hersov’s anger was “misdirected”.