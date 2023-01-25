‘Switch on power or we’ll take it from you’ – DA tells ANC during march to headquarters

Lunga Simelane

The Democratic Alliance’s march against load shedding is underway as the party heads to ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg.

Taking place at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, the party said that its “power to the people” march was a call on the ANC to put an end to the rolling power cuts, the ANC’s cadre deployment policy and corruption.

Marshalls wearing yellow and orange reflectors kept security tight. A heavy police presence was also maintained at the square.

There is visible police presence and tight security at the #PowerToThePeopleMarch to ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg. DA members are protesting against loadshedding and electricity tariff hikes. #Eskom #loadshedding #TheCitizenNews



????@NeilMcCartney https://t.co/5vVmn409Qy — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) January 25, 2023

Over 15 buses transported DA supporters to the march who came in numbers to demonstrate against the electricity crisis and tariff increases which they believe is engineered by the ANC.

The party said it expected thousands of its members to join its march later in the day.

ALSO READ: ANCYL vows to stop DA from delivering memorandum to Luthuli House

DA supporter Claudia De Villiers said she was pleased to be part of the march.

De Villiers said it was clear South Africans were fed up with load shedding as well as the ANC.

“I am happy to be here and proud of the DA for taking a stand and bringing us together to fight this crisis and the government,” she said.

“It is time things start changing. Load shedding has affected several lives and businesses, and we are tired of it. I hope this march brings the change which is needed and shows fellow South Africans it is time to do away with the government and the ANC.”

The Citizen photographer @NeilMcCartney is live at the DA march to Luthuli House where members are protesting against Eskom electricity tariff hikes and loadshedding #Eskom #loadshedding #PowerToThePeopleMarch #TheCitizenNews



????Follow @NeilMcCartney https://t.co/HlBPgjy9Zp— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) January 25, 2023

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said this gathering was sending a clear message to the ANC that South Africans have had enough.

Gwarube said load shedding was the ANC’s fault and showed the ruling party has failed to resolve the ongoing crisis.

“If you don’t switch on the power, we will take it away from you,” she said. “It is time we take power away from the ANC. Power belongs to the people.”

Meanwhile, a poster circulating online with ANC Youth League insignia has called on members to protect the governing party’s headquarters ahead of the march.

lungas@citizen.co.za

NOW READ: DA’s march to Luthuli House proves they’re hard of learning