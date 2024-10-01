Royal family reportedly barred from sacred hill for king’s ritual

The Manana royal family seeks access to their ancestral site in Dundee, facing resistance from the new farm owner.

The Manana royal family, based in Leslie, Mpumalanga, have approached the authorities and lawyers to compel a KwaZulu-Natal farm owner to give them access to the family’s ancestral sacred site.

Sipho Manana, also known as iNgonyama Ziyane 11, said the fight to access the Talana Hill in Dundee started in May 2022 after the new farm owner, Alex van Staden, allegedly ordered them not to visit the farm any more.

Farm owner keeps family off land

Manana said after the family tried in vain to convince Van Staden to change his mind, they approached the KZN provincial government’s relevant departments for help, but to no avail.

“We have tried everything to convince the owner of the farm, but he does not seem to be interested in cooperating.

“We are worried because the previous owner did not have a problem with us entering the farm and doing the rituals and other related things.

“The reason we want to go there is that our ancestors, including King Ziyane, who was killed in a battle against the British army in 1765, were buried on that land and his artefact collections were kept there.

“He was killed before the Battle of Talana Hill that took place [at the same area] in 1899.”

Manana added: “For us, that land is a serious heritage site and the sacred place for the Manana tribe.

“Another thing is that we would like to be allowed to have an annual celebration.

“We are also busy trying to get his skull repatriated from England as it was sent there as a trophy after he was defeated, so his soul is not at peace.”

Manana said they needed to go to the farm because there were rituals that needed to be performed at the hills where he was killed and the whole tribe should be permitted to hold annual celebrations at the place.

He said they also wanted to be allowed to exhume the archaeological artefacts of the late king.

Family goes to authorities for help

The Citizen has seen several letters the family sent to various institutions that deal with traditional and cultural affairs.

The letters included those sent to the KZN department of agriculture and rural development, cooperative governance and traditional affairs and the CRL Rights Commission.

Mandla Mabuza, a paramount chief from the Manana tribe, appealed to stakeholders to assist the Manana royal family to resolve the problem they are facing.

“All we are asking for is that they permit the family to visit the site because it is very vital for us as black people to access the ancestral site.

“The ritual that the family wants to perform is crucial and we also want them to be allowed to go and take the late king’s artefacts kept at the farm.”

Mpiyakhe Mkholo, spokesperson for the CRL Rights Commission said they were ready to assist the family.

He urged the family to continue interacting with the commission.

Family allegedly dug a gorge on land

But Van Staden said he did not refuse the family access to the site and referred questions to his lawyer.

His legal representative, identified only as Mr Shabangu, said he had already responded to the CRL Rights Commission.

He said the family “are welcome to come and do the rituals, but they must not do illegal things.”

He said: “The last time when they came, they went to the hill and dug a huge gorge claiming that they were looking for a treasure left behind by their ancestors.”