Mzansi celebrities shine in traditional attire for Heritage Day – [PICS]

From left to right: Shauwn Mkhize, Khosi Twala and Laconco. Pictures: Instagram

Mzansi celebrities marked Heritage Day with stunning traditional attire, mixing both traditional and modern styles.

From detailed beadwork to bright fabrics and more, stars took to social media to share their looks.

A few standout Heritage Day celebrity looks

Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini paid homage to her Zulu heritage by sharing a selection of her favourite traditional outfits, each representing a different stage in her life as a woman.

Among the outfits were a modern Zulu dress she wore at a wedding, her attire from the Zulu King’s coronation, and her umhlonyana ceremony outfit.

“Growing up in KwaZulu-Natal, today was always celebrated as Shaka’s Day. I thought it fitting to post some of my favourite Zulu attires, each representing a different era of my womanhood,” she said.

Shauwn Mkhize

MamKhize dazzled in her striking Zulu traditional attire, adorned with detailed beadwork and patterns.

She emphasised the importance of Heritage Day as a reminder of resilience, heritage, and hope.

“It signifies a connection to ancestors who fought for freedom and dignity, inspiring us to honour our roots while building a brighter future. Let’s embrace our diversity, uplift each other, and instil pride in our heritage. Together, we are writing the next chapter of our story.”

Khosi Twala

The Big Brother Titans winner wore a beautiful blue Sotho dress, merging traditional aesthetics with modern design elements.

Phindile Gwala

Phindile Gwala and her husband turned heads in their beautiful Zulu traditional attire.

Bonko and Lesego Khoza

Another couple Bonko and Lesego Khoza also looked stunning in matching outfits.

Laconco

Laconco wowed in a beautifully designed brown beaded dress that hugged her figure perfectly.

Jelly Babie

The singer, who also announced that she was getting married on Heritage Day, shared various outfits, including a stunning Xibelani skirt paired with a chic crop top, alongside traditional Venda wear.

