South African organisations condemn Istanbul bomb ‘attack’

The Council of Muslim Theologians of South Africa has condemned the bomb attack that rocked the heart of Istanbul.

The explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing at least six and wounding dozens in what Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said bore the signs of a terror attack.

Terror attack

Erdogan condemned what he called a “vile attack”

“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs… there is a smell of terror there,” Erdogan said during a press conference.

Condolences

The Council of Muslim Theologians of South Africa said South Africans’ hearts are with the people of the city of Istanbul.

“We extend our condolences to families that have lost their loved ones, and pray that those injured recover soon.

“As authorities investigate the incident, it is our hope that perpetrators of such a cowardly and heinous attack will be arrested and account for their deed of instilling fear and insecurity among ordinary people, going about their lives,” the council said.

It also said it stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye.

“A land which has remained a mainstay of peace and stability in a region otherwise gripped by strife and turmoil, for over a decade. We pray for peace, security and safety for all the people of Türkiye.”

South Africa stands with Turkey

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) also expressed its sadness at the bombing and the loss of innocent lives, and condemned the attack.

“The MJC extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prays for the recovery of those who sustained injuries.

“Türkiye as a nation contributes extensively to relief projects for communities in need the world over, including South Africa.

“The MJC expresses its support for the people of Türkiye in this difficult time. We pray that justice prevails and that the safety and security of the country be restored, Ameen,” it said.

Suspect arrested

Turkey’s interior minister accused the Kurdistan’s Workers’ Party (PKK) of responsibility for the bombing saying a suspect had been arrested.

“The person who planted the bomb has been arrested,” interior minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency.

“According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organisation is responsible,” he said.

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara as well as its Western allies, has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in south-eastern Turkey since the 1980s, according to AFP.

