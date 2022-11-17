Hlongwane at the double as Bafana Bafana beat Mozambique

Jonty Mark

Bongokuhle Hlongwane bagged a brace on Thursday as Bafana Bafana put in a much-improved second half performance to beat Mozambique 2-1 in an international friendly at Mbombela Stadium.

Bafana trailed 1-0 at the break after a rather tepid first half display but came out fired up for the second stanza. And it was the Minnesota United striker Hlongwane who came up with two goals in three minutes to turn the match on its head.

In the 57th minute, Nyiko Mobbie’s cross was bundled home by the 22 year-old former Maritzburg United marksman. And three minutes later, Hlongwane played a delightful one-two with the ageless Themba Zwane, and cut inside before producing a superb finish.

Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena might have twice added to the score after that, but was denied on both occasions by fine saves from Mozambique goalkeeper Ivane Urrubal.

Mozambique also clipped the top of the bar with a long range fizzer, but they were not as threatening in general as they were in the first half.

It was Nelson Divrassone who had given the away side the lead in the 14th minute, but it was an advantage they ultimately couldn’t hold on to.

Bafana will play a second friendly international at the same venue on Sunday against Angola.