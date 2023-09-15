SA Rugby tackles Eskort over Springbok ‘ambush’

Eskort splashed “Go Springbox! Love Eskort,” alongside a South African flag on a billboard at OR Tambo International

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) has reportedly secured a court order restraining Eskort from continuing a marketing campaign using the Springboks brand

This comes after Eskort splashed “Go Springbox! Love Eskort,” alongside a South African flag on a billboard at OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg wishing the Boks well as the team departed for the 2023 World Cup.

Not impressed

Saru was not impressed by the campaign and took action against the company.

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby said the company has an obligation to protect its rights and those of SA Rugby’s “highly valued partners, who are being shamelessly ambushed right now”.

The PR company for Eskort told The Citizen, they are waiting for a response from Eskort on SA Rugby’s court action. Any update will be included in this article once it is recieved.

Saru said the Gauteng Division of the High Court ordered Eskort to remove the offending “marks and get-up from all signage, marketing material, goods and/or products of any nature, including banners…posts and publications of the respondent’s infringing marks on all and any websites, social media and other electronic platforms.”

The matter is still to be argued at a later date.

Saru said it has also succeeded in closing online retailers of counterfeit apparel.

Rassie’s plea

Rassie Erasmus, SA’s director of rugby, made a similar plea.

“We really appreciate the backing and support the Springboks are receiving and as a team we feel it over here in France.

“But, guys, can we please respect our sponsors who have carried us financially and have walked a long way with the team to this point. If you have the means, it would be great if you came on board as sponsors and join our loyal group of partners.

“We appreciate every bit of support – from those sending messages, cheering for the team and simply watching our matches. It has been inspiring us to give everything on the field. Thank you to the whole of South Africa for your passionate support,” said Erasmus.

The Springboks continue their Rugby World Cup campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday.

