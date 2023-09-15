Boks must fix finishing in Romania game — World Cup winner Joubert

“The guys haven’t put enough points on the board when they have made visits to the opposition red zone.”

Former Bok fullback Andre Joubert has been impressed by Damian Willemse at 15 for the Boks. Picture: Franco Arland/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Former national fullback Andre Joubert has urged the Springboks to use Sunday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Romania in Bordeaux to work on their finishing.

The 1995 Rugby World Cup winner reckons the Boks’ management team should be happy with the side’s progress but may be somewhat concerned about their poor rate of converting dominant possession and territory into points.

In their last two Test against the All Blacks and Scotland, the Boks went to the interval leading 14-0 and 6-3 in the respective matches after dominating territory and possession for large periods. This is something that needs to be rectified, according to Joubert.

Points on the board

“I think the Boks are in a very good space in terms of their set-pieces and controlling the game but I think the only worry Rassie (Erasmus, the Boks director of rugby) will have at the moment is how the players are failing to use all the opportunities they are creating.

“The guys haven’t put enough points on the board when they have made visits to the opposition red zone,” said Joubert when speaking to the Citizen.

“Our strike rate at the moment is not good; we’re taking a lot of time to put points on the board, which will be a concern to Rassie and Jacques (Nienaber).

“Against the top teams, when you’re in the five metre zone you need to put points on the board. In the last few games, it has taken us a long time to get points on the board.”

Points differential

The encounter against the tier two nation, Romania, on Sunday gives the Boks a chance to work on their finishing and Joubert said it was crucial for the defending champions to get a good, convincing win in the bag.

“Every game is important in the pool stage. Firstly, the Boks need to win the game and then once the win is secured, they need to make sure they get whatever bonus points are on offer, and score as many tries as possible to get their points differential up.

“At the end of the day, the points difference could be crucial when it comes to who finishes the pool stage on top.

“It’s critical that the Boks approach the game properly … they must be fully focused and ensure they get the job done.”

Ireland, the world’s top team and the Boks’ opposition in their third Pool B game next weekend, beat Romania in their opening game 82-8.

Willemse

Joubert, who was known as the Rolls-Royce in his playing days, has kept a close watch on the Boks in recent times and says he has been impressed with the development and growth of Damian Willemse, who started at 15 against Scotland last Sunday.

“Damian has been exceptionally good at fullback,” said Joubert.

“What I like about him is that he ignites his two wings and brings them into the game. Our back three, whoever is selected, are very dangerous in the counter-attacking department and that is great to see.”