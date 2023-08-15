Go Springbox! Eskort billboard brings out the spelling police

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

A billboard wishing the SA national rugby team well at the World Cup has shot up the Twitter/X trend list, with South Africans in meltdown mode over its spelling.

The Springboks jetted out of OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg this past weekend for the rugby showpiece in France, and a billboard in the area wishing them well had many gasping for air.

“Go Springbox! Love Eskort,” it reads, alongside a South African flag.

The billboard is part of a campaign by the company, which also includes social media posts with the same message. Attempts by The Citizen to get comment on the campaign were unsuccessful at the time of publishing, and any updates will be included.

ALSO READ: Typo? Don’t stress – You can now edit sent WhatsApp messages

While some applauded the company’s patriotism, others dragged them for misspelling the name of beloved Boks.

Social media was filled with reaction, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele among those catching strays.

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga also got some of the “blame” for the “error”, with a few claiming the billboard was a “sign” of her failure.

Here’s a look at some of the hilarious reactions posted online:

Looking at that #Springbox error on an Eskort billboard, reminded me that years ago of our former president "Msholozi" when his tongue failed him to read out the numbers 😭I'm telling you mzansi is a country of many funny talents 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A5jJiX9cuJ— GOD'S PROMISE💫 (@LeeMpaki) August 15, 2023

😂😂😂 I saw this at the airport and I just thought to myself "English is really not our mother"💀💀 #Springbox pic.twitter.com/mKCbuWjNHV— Mahlatse💕 (@Matema_) August 15, 2023

Nna ga ke blame Eskort for putting billboard ya #Springbox instead of springbok they learned for our former president Jacob Zuma! Thats how we roll in SA😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VPEsZgBj1d— Mankhumiše 🤍 (@Ms_Logical) August 15, 2023

This new billboard by @EskortFood is ending me because why did they get the spelling wrong😂😂😂

Either way, Go BOKKE!!!!!#springbox pic.twitter.com/xJ8IRDNjse— Desree Hlangwani (@desree_h_) August 15, 2023

Lol a true definition of read what you see not what you think, anyway go #springbox pic.twitter.com/X6twrjPgQF— s ɪ ᴍ 💎 (@SimphiweKhoza__) August 15, 2023

Lol the poor springbok watching its name changing to #Springbox 😂😂😂 haiii intsomi South Africa 🇿🇦 is one hell of a country @CoconutKelz bestie they have butchered your favourite team 😩 to amaboxbox did you see pic.twitter.com/P7oasbQNY8— Kèlow Christopher ⚓ (@kelow_C) August 15, 2023

Even in such a dumb mishap our current president wouldn’t make such a spelling error blindfolded 😭@EskortFood what’s going on??#Springbox pic.twitter.com/gB8L5n3pHY— 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘽𝙊𝙔 ✟ (@ThapeloBoyza) August 15, 2023

Lol 😂 South Africa 🇿🇦 the land of errors sana 😂😂 #Springbox if is not pres zuma saying a figure incorrectly it’s bheki cele calling the police in Tanzania Saps Tanzania 😭😭 I love my cowntree@Anele pic.twitter.com/4vTKLMpj00— Kèlow Christopher ⚓ (@kelow_C) August 15, 2023

The last time I saw something as dumb as this was when Cyril dug out 100 graves during covid with the hopes that people would actually die. Yoh ha.a what a time to be alive in South Ahh.

💀😭✋🏾#Springbox @Thando_Thabethe hey???? pic.twitter.com/lhxc3HHUlo— Tinah ‘Miss Standards’ Mashiloane (@MissTinah_M) August 15, 2023

Lmao, bro, I haven't seen anything this dumb since Cyril tried to teach us how to put a mask on during that covid family meeting🤣. What an awkward moment. This @EskortFood billboard is giving me the same vibes as well. #Springbox. What do you think of all of this?… pic.twitter.com/WqPv1VTCoH— The Godmother (@Kamogelo_MN) August 15, 2023

I haven’t seen anything this dumb since that fake interpreter fooled the whole world at Mandela’s funeral 😂#Springbox pic.twitter.com/aohzs5eAXQ— Langa (@Langelihle_S) August 15, 2023

Okay but in all honesty, I haven’t seen anything this dumb since Cyril promising that there won’t be loadshedding when he was elected as president @Bonang #Springbox pic.twitter.com/MytOTPQwQN— Sheena D – Beauty | Fashion (@MsSheenaD) August 15, 2023

Haibo did you all see the new Billboard by airport? Did they just say #Springbox not Springbok?😂 pic.twitter.com/OCxgRgjdlX— Mankhumiše 🤍 (@Ms_Logical) August 15, 2023

‘Springbox’ at the ‘Staduim’

Perhaps the company is taking a leaf out of Cassper Nyovest’s book?

The rapper trended in 2016 when he wore a shirt promoting his Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert but spelt the word stadium wrong.

ALSO READ: Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’

He carried on wearing the merch and thanked all those who dragged him for promoting his show.

“Anything to destroy Nyovest, huh? Thanks for the promo,” he told his haters.