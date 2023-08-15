Go Springbox! Eskort billboard brings out the spelling police

A billboard wishing the SA national rugby team well at the World Cup has shot up the Twitter/X trend list, with South Africans in meltdown mode over its spelling.
The Springboks jetted out of OR Tambo International Airport in Joburg this past weekend for the rugby showpiece in France, and a billboard in the area wishing them well had many gasping for air.
“Go Springbox! Love Eskort,” it reads, alongside a South African flag.
The billboard is part of a campaign by the company, which also includes social media posts with the same message. Attempts by The Citizen to get comment on the campaign were unsuccessful at the time of publishing, and any updates will be included.
ALSO READ: Typo? Don’t stress – You can now edit sent WhatsApp messages
While some applauded the company’s patriotism, others dragged them for misspelling the name of beloved Boks.
Social media was filled with reaction, with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele among those catching strays.
Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga also got some of the “blame” for the “error”, with a few claiming the billboard was a “sign” of her failure.
Here’s a look at some of the hilarious reactions posted online:
‘Springbox’ at the ‘Staduim’
Perhaps the company is taking a leaf out of Cassper Nyovest’s book?
The rapper trended in 2016 when he wore a shirt promoting his Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert but spelt the word stadium wrong.
ALSO READ: Unlike Cassper, AKA is ‘nice with spell check’
He carried on wearing the merch and thanked all those who dragged him for promoting his show.
“Anything to destroy Nyovest, huh? Thanks for the promo,” he told his haters.