SA trade delegation in the US remains hopeful – Tau

Tau says there is “appetite” in Washington to renew Agoa and ease tariffs, though geopolitical tensions over Israel could complicate progress.

The South African team is optimistic about the prospects of success for its trip to the US, where a strong delegation has been dispatched by President Cyril Ramaphosa to negotiate a deal with the Trump administration.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau says be believes a deal could be reached to cut the 30% tariff hike imposed on South Africa by US President Donald Trump.

‘Cordial and constructive’ discussions

Tau was even buoyed after holding what he called “cordial and constructive” discussions with US trade representative ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington and several other senior US officials last week.

Tau said on the agenda of his talks were the tariff question, discussions on critical minerals, the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which is due to expire at the end of this month, and some geopolitical issues.

Earlier, Tau told journalists in Washington “there was appetite” in the Trump administration to renew Agoa, which is good news for South African exporters of agricultural products.

Tensions over Israel

On the geopolitical front, the South African-Israel genocide case in the International Court of Justice had been one of the aspects that centred tension between the US and South Africa.

Trump has been pushing for Pretoria to withdraw its charge of genocide by Israel in Gaza, but the Ramaphosa government at home is facing stiff resistance within the ANC not to bow to the pressure.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa also indicated that he would hold more talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week and implied that he might also meet Trump.

Tau, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Ramaphosa’s new special advisor on investment promotion, Alistair Ruiters, appeared to be paving the way for a direct Ramaphosa-Trump meeting, which would be a coup for the South African president, who is desperate for a deal.

Trump sends Vance to G20

Ramaphosa invited Trump to participate in person at the G20 leaders meeting in November so that he could hand over the group’s presidency to him in person.

However, Trump has already indicated his unavailability and that he would delegate US Vice-President JD Vance.

Tau expressed his appreciation that there were face-to-face talks between the two countries and that they had exchanged documents with a revised text from the US administration expected early this week, with South Africa’s response coming later.

