‘SA-US relations won’t improve, put it behind you’

Analyst says South Africa should accept strained US relations as Trump escalates political and economic pressure.

With US President Donald Trump determined to punish South Africa – ostensibly over the Israeli-Gaza genocide case – Pretoria has been advised by an expert to accept that relations with his administration are unlikely to improve and SA should move on.

This follows the latest salvo from the White House, which has barred South Africa from participating in next year’s G20 summit in the United States.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described Trump’s statement as “regrettable”.

Trump’s statement ‘regrettable’ – Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said as a founding member, South Africa has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The US was expected to participate in all G20 meetings but elected not to attend in Johannesburg.

“South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right. It’s G20 membership is at the behest of all other members,” Magwenya said.

“South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its worth in participating in global platforms.

“South Africa will never insult another country or its standing in the community of nations.”

Trump blocks SA from the G20

In a social media post, Trump said South Africa would be barred from participating in the G20 meeting. In a new twist, US legislators, led by the Republicans, also submitted a Bill to renew the expired African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) which excludes South Africa.

Agoa provides for duty-free access to the lucrative US market by sub-Saharan Africa.

Recently, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen expressed concern that South Africa’s citrus industry stood to lose badly if the US decided to exclude the country from Agoa benefits.

International relations analyst and lecturer at North-West University Mafikeng campus Dominic Maphaka said Pretoria should have prepared itself for turbulent times with the Trump administration.

Pretoria should be prepared for turbulent times

“The ongoing climate mirrors Trump’s eagerness to win at all times, a personality that shapes his administration of the US.

“It is expected that Trump will make constant verbal and economic attacks on South Africa because he is preoccupied with winning at all costs.”