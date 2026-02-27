SAA moves to stop pilot strikes

A pending essential services investigation could bar SAA pilots from industrial action.

South African Airways has set in motion a process that could prevent its pilots and those of other airlines from striking, while at the same time ramping up recruitment in what industry insiders describe as an aggressive bid to rebuild flight deck capacity.

In January, the essential services committee ruled that SAA’s request for an investigation into whether parts of its services should be declared essential was a reasonable request.

Essential service bid moves to investigation phase

That ruling did not declare SAA an essential service yet but it opened the door for a full investigation into whether interruption of certain SAA operations would endanger “life, personal safety or health” as defined in the Labour Relations Act.

If, after the investigation, the committee agrees, pilots, cabin crew and other operational staff could be legally barred from industrial action.

SAA’s chief executive John Lamola said it was not a commercial motive. “Safety is sacrosanct at SAA,” he said.

“It is important to clarify that the current application seeks to declare those services essential whose interruption may affect the life, personal safety and health of South Africans.”

He did not expand on what evidence the airline would rely on to justify this.

“As this matter is before the committee, we are restricted from detailing SAA’s rationale, as this may pre-empt the evolving processes of the committee,” Lamola said.

Pilots reject safety justification

SAA pilots are not happy. One first officer called SAA’s move a direct assault on labour leverage.

“I’m at a loss for words,” the pilot said. “It just goes to show that SAA have no honourable intentions in dealing with their crew, who have endured such hardship and made such sacrifices.”

Another pilot rejected the premise that SAA’s absence, or for that matter any airline’s temporary pause in operations due to industrial action, would threaten lives.

“In aviation, there are many competitors that continue to operate when strikes occur. This has been demonstrated multiple times in SA aviation. Mango, SAA and FlySafair have all gone on strike. Lives were not threatened by an airline not flying, especially not SAA. They don’t even have a majority market share.”

Another SAA pilot called it “a cheap ploy to further enslave workers to a government entity”.

Union prepares formal opposition

The Aviation Professionals Association of South Africa, which opposed SAA’s application, along with the National Transport Movement, declined to ventilate its case in the media.

Its response was provided by attorney Nabeela Moola.

“We do not wish to compromise the integrity of the essential services committee investigation by media engagement,” Moola said.

She confirmed the union had filed substantive written submissions and would make oral submissions to the committee on Wednesday.

Recruitment drive raises further questions

While the legal process unfolds, SAA is actively recruiting pilots from other local airlines, sources said.

They said SAA has been approaching pilots at rival airlines with what was described as highly attractive packages.

Claims circulating include favourable rosters, reduced monthly flying-hour caps and improved overall terms designed to lure experienced pilots back.

Lamola confirmed SAA is on the prowl.

“SAA is currently engaged in a recruitment process to ensure operational readiness and the sustainability of its flight schedule. Concerning pilot packages, SAA does not comment on individual contractual terms or speculative claims.”

The timing has fuelled suspicion among some pilots that the airline is pairing recruitment incentives with a parallel effort to limit the constitutional right to strike.

Under the Labour Relations Act, employees performing essential services may not strike.

