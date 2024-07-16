Sadtu warns Gwarube not to temper with policies and structures without consulting stakeholders

Sadtu says changes during a demanding term of teaching and learning are too disruptive and unnecessary.

Teachers union and the new Basic Education Minister differ over some issues. Picture: iStock

The General Secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), Mugwena Maluleka has accused Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube of tampering with existing structures in the department.

Maluleke said he noted “disturbing” statements that Gwarube had made concerning the establishment of an advisory council to help with monitoring and evaluation.

Maluleke said there was no need for such a body since there was a seminal council already in existence.

Advisory council controversy

“We are uncomfortable because forming competing structures may cause unnecessary tensions with those provided for in law. The council of education ministers (CEM), comprised of MEC’s for Education from the nine provinces is provided in law to advise the minister and this structure has a responsibility to play its role,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke said Sadtu was not pleased with the minister coming into the Department of Basic Education and changing things.

“The minister must be cautious of making statements on policy reviews without consulting stakeholders. We are sick and tired of each minister coming with reviews, revisions and streamlining terminologies as these affect the morale of teachers,” Maluleke said.

On the other hand, Maluleke said the union supports the Minister’s budget vote speech.

“The priorities in this budget vote do not deviate much from the 2023 budget vote except for a 7,4% increase in budget allocation,” he said.

Maluleke said there was evidence that the education programmes in the sixth administration would be carried over in the current administration.

“Teachers are human beings and cannot be treated like programmed robots without emotions. The changes during a demanding term of teaching and learning are too disruptive and unnecessary. Long-term planning is the key to success,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gwarube insists that anyone who looks with a critical eye at the work of the department will not find much fault with its policies and plans.

“However, we must go far beyond the policies and plans,” she said.

Gwarube said the department must objectively assess the outcome and the impact made in the lives of learners.