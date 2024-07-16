R34.2 billion of defence and military budget to go to salaries

Less than R2.5 billion of the R51.8 billion budget will go to mission equipment or military defence purposes

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga presented the budget for her department to parliament on Monday, 15 July.

The sizable pot will be spent on combat requirements, infrastructure and social relief packages, with a massive 66% chunk allocated for the compensation of employees.

South Africa is involved in a limited number of conflicts, mainly a maritime patrol mission in the Mozambican channel and a conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has claimed several South African National Defence Force (SANDF) lives.

Money to other government departments

From the R51.8 billion 2024/25 financial year budget, R2.6 billion will be paid to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure for rent and property-related payments.

The Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV) maintains several facilities themselves and will use R300 million for day-to-day maintenance of those areas.

R2.34 billion will go to Armscor for mission equipment, the repair and maintenance of the Naval defence system, and protective vehicles and technology.

Almost R900 million for military veterans

Benefits for veterans include pensions coming at a total allocation of R158 million for the year, as well as R446 million for housing, healthcare, wellness and compensation for injuries.

Since the department’s inception, 1095 houses have been built for veterans, and this financial year makes provision for a further 750 homes for ex-servicemen and women.

R276 million has been allocated for educational programmes and skills development, with the department boasting that 600 beneficiaries have graduated from tertiary institutions post-service.

Attempts by veterans to access these benefits have been laborious, with 18,000 benefits applications still pending.

The system has also been infiltrated by criminal elements, prompting Motshekga’s desire to beef up security.

“The DoDMV will be working with the State Information Technology Agency to ensure robust ICT infrastructure is implemented,” she stated.

R218.3 million for compliance, admin and historical monument

Motshekga outlined R70.2 million for the Military Ombudsman, which solves grievances made by soldiers and the public against the SANDF.

Additionally, R142 million is earmarked for administrative costs and R6 million is allocated for the Castle Control Board (CCB), which manages the Castle of Good Hope.

“The CCB continues to excel on the global heritage and memorialisation scene, utilising the Castle of Good Hope as a symbol of understanding, education, healing and nation-building,” said Motshekga.

Situated on DPWI land, the Castle has been plagued by protests and homelessness, as documented by Moneyweb.