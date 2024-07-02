Sadtu objects to DA’s new minister of basic education

DA's Siviwe Gwarube assumes leadership in education amid skepticism from Sadtu, highlighting ideological differences and union concerns.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 16: DA Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube during the Democratic Alliance (DA) media briefing on the readiness for the historic manifesto launch at Union Buildings on February 16, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that on February 17th, DA supporters will gather at Church Square and then march to the Union Buildings, symbolising the DA?s unwavering commitment to change. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

After more than a decade of leadership under Angie Motshekga, the department of basic education welcomes a new minister, Siviwe Gwarube, of the DA.

As Gwarube steps into this critical role, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) voiced strong views against her appointment.

Sadtu, the largest trade union for teachers, said it was not confident that with a DA minister it would be able to advance its interests in social justice, quality public education and the protection of teachers’ rights, given the DA’s stance on unions and Sadtu in particular.

ALSO READ: DA promises ‘laser beam focus’ on education despite Sadtu criticism

Sadtu is DA’s ‘number one enemy’

Spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the DA has always made Sadtu its number one enemy and that the DA was enmeshed in its own propaganda and ideology.

“We are disappointed because she is fully aware of the strained relations between Sadtu and the DA.

“They have on many occasions declared war against Sadtu and we believe it’s part of their strategy to weaken unions, particularly Sadtu.

“As such, we are concerned about the relationship with her because of the stance of her organisation and we are not of the view that the DA accepted the position to ensure quality and equitable education,” Cembi added.

ALSO READ: Angie Motshekga’s ‘Defence Force’ has SA in stitches

Tensions between the two organisations have simmered, with the DA’s election manifesto attacking Sadtu, saying the union was too strong and must be dealt with.

The DA has also slammed Sadtu’s control over education. Cembi said the union was concerned about the party’s education policies and reforms, particularly the Bela Bill, which the DA had strongly opposed.

“We are concerned because some are already in the pipeline. We know the Bela Bill is waiting for the president to sign and has been passed by parliament.

“We want to see once it’s been signed how far she’s going to push for it to be implemented in its full capacity, even though they were against certain sections of the Bill,” Cembi added.

SGBs welcome new minister

However, National Association of School Governing Bodies general-secretary Matakanye Matakanye welcomed the appointment of Gwarube as an “overdue” directive for the department.

“She has the skills to drive that department. The education system has been gradually built and stabilised, and she will need to continue where the previous minister left off.

“Many will be pleased that she’s young, which we expect to be an advantage.

“She knows what the needs of young people are in education and some of the policies outlined by the DA are ones we have been campaigning for and believe are right to take this department forward,” Matakanye said.

Matakanye added that although Gwarube was taking on a fairly stable department, she needed to ensure that SGBs were equipped with the skills to strengthen them.

One of the key changes that the Bela Bill seeks to introduce is the strengthening of the department of education’s oversight over language and admission policies that SGBs are mandated to develop.

“Her role will be to make sure that her team is capacitating the school governing bodies around the roles and responsibilities stipulated in the law to ensure that the school governing bodies are further trained to be able to do their work with no interference.

“They must strengthen the school governing bodies to ensure that they formulate policies that will enable schools to be run progressively,” he said.