SAHRC investigates shocking state of pit toilets in Limpopo school

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating allegations that pupils at a Limpopo school still use dangerous pit toilets 29 years after the advent of democracy.

About 800 pupils from Rivubye High School outside Makhado in Valdezia have for years waited for the Limpopo department of education to replace the old dilapidated toilet structures, but all to no avail.

Most of the toilets are in a bad state, some have developed huge cracks that poses a real danger for pupils.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo wrote a letter of concern to the SAHRC, asking for an urgent intervention.

The SAHRC confirmed it had received a complaint about the school’s sanitation problems and undertook to investigate.

“During a site visit to the school last week, it was horrific,” DA proportional councillor Mikateko Glenda Furumele said yesterday.

“Some toilets have no doors and the floors are constantly waterlogged,” she said.

“What is more worrying is that there are no male or female toilets. They use the same dangerous toilets. There is just no privacy. Worse, some toilets have no doors and pupils have to shield each other. On rainy days, it is just impossible.”

Serious health risk

“Pupils walk away without washing their hands because there are no basins. This poses a serious health risk,” she said.

Member of the Limpopo provincial legislature Katlego Phala also visited the school amid calls for help from parents. According to Phala, the school complained it was not receiving assistance from the department.

“The school said it was told year after year to use funds from the norms and standards to improve sanitation and remove pit toilets. But the funds were inadequate as they must also be used for other responsibilities.”

According to an undertaking by the 2013 Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure, pit toilets were meant to be eradicated in Limpopo schools by 2016. In April, Section27 reported that about 66 000 pupils from 210 schools in Limpopo still used pit toilets.

