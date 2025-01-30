Samwu threatens protest over corruption-accused Helen Botes’ appointment at JPC

She has been CEO of the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) for 15 years.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is threatening a wide protest action over corruption-accused Helen Botes.

It says her appointment as the chief operating officer (COO) in the city bypassed due process and wants it nullified.

The union is outside the city council as it holds its first meeting of the year, where an agenda item notes Helen Botes as acting COO.

This extension was granted for five years after her previous contract expired.

Allegations against Botes

Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana said: “Helen Botes is the COO at JPC. Her contract ended on 30 September. After that, she was unemployed. But the JPC board chair signed the acting contract for her. That acting contract was not signed by the city manager. It didn’t come to the council for noting, meaning it was improper and illegal. But they continued, and we raised that.”

Botes faces a string of allegations. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has linked her and other officials to financial misconduct, resulting in wasteful expenditure estimated at R18 million.

There are also concerns over the lack of implementation of the Khampepe report, which called for “appropriate action” against Botes. The report highlighted direct responsibility for the building’s condition, which led to a fire that tragically killed 76 people.

Questions regarding alleged money laundering through property transactions, R470 million in Covid-19 irregular fogging contracts, and the potentially irregular Civic Centre refurbishment—set to cost the city at least R2 billion—have been put to the entity, with no response.

‘Politicians protecting her’

Mtatyana said Botes’ proximity to Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has been detrimental and that politicians were protecting her.

“Nobody wanted to listen to us because she’s protected by the mayor. We don’t accept it. She corrupted and collapsed the JPC, and now she will oversee all entities and departments. The City of Johannesburg will collapse. We may not even get our salaries. Last month, we struggled to get paid because of the mayor’s actions.”

“As employees of the City of Johannesburg, we have yet to be paid our PFA of R10.3 billion. They claim there is no money. We wanted the document to the agreement that they signed with that lawyer and the terms of reference that they have. They have never given us anything.”

DA challenges appointment

Earlier this week, the DA said it intends to challenge Helen Botes’ appointment as Johannesburg’s acting COO.

The DA says it will take the matter to the national government and is expected to formally write to the mayor to demand her contract extension be rescinded and for a fair and transparent process be followed.

“We are calling for a thorough investigation into all transactions overseen by Botes to ensure that public funds have been managed responsibly,” it said.

‘Nothing wrong with Botes’ appointment’

Nthatisi Modingoane, CoJ spokesperson, said there is nothing wrong with appointing an MD or CEO of an entity to act within the core administration.

“This has been done before. There were concerns raised about her during her time at JPC, which is why she has been moved from there. An investigation is currently underway, and removing her from that position ensures she does not interfere with the process,” he said

He emphasised that there is nothing improper about her appointment in her current acting role.

“She has been appointed, and there is nothing improper about it. While the allegations against her are serious, we must allow the investigation at JPC to run its course. Once the report is finalised, we will determine whether she has a case to answer. However, at this stage, we cannot take action against her based on unproven allegations,” Modingoane said.

“The process is legislated. It does not require public advertisement as it is an executive decision based on competencies and the availability of the incumbent. We followed all due processes, and we are satisfied that there is stability at the leadership level, ensuring that services continue to be delivered efficiently.”