Samwu strike: Joburg roads reopen as leadership agrees to negotiate

Samwu deputy regional chairperson in Johannesburg explained the reasons behind the strike.

South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has agreed to stand down and allow the M1 and M2 highways to reopen in the Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced these roads had been reopened on Thursday afternoon after Samwu’s leadership agreed to meet the local government.

On Thursday, about 10 000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated with Samwu blocked off the highways due to a wage dispute and an attempted engagement with the city’s leadership on Thursday morning.

Samwu’s deputy regional chairperson in Johannesburg, Lebogang Ndawo has since explained to The Citizen the full story about why workers are striking.

Payment dispute

“Workers are aggrieved,” Ndawo told The Citizen on Thursday.

He said that in 1995, the city stopped salary progression in preparation for iGoli 2000, a restructuring and privatisation plan for the city.

Though this was only supposed to last a year, it continued, and Ndawo claimed workers have been stuck with entry-level salaries since then.

A five-month Pikitup strike in 2016 led to the government intervening and a politically facilitated agreement was formed.

This was meant to reinstate payment notches and “pay people according to the category of the municipality they are in”, Ndawo said.

We’ve reached an agreement with the striking municipal workers to reopen all the freeways immediately. We will then meet with their leadership to iron out all outstanding matters. Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused. #M2 pic.twitter.com/MkU5kXvhtx — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 22, 2024

ALSO READ: Fourteen arrested for public violence in Eersterust, Tshwane [VIDEO]

Ndawo explained that administrative workers in different departments received differing salaries.

In 2018 the city adjusted the salaries of its managerial boards but workers’ salaries were left unchanged.

“We have been patient with this issue. There have been multiple issues they have been trying to resolve,” Ndawo lamented.

He said in July, the city finally adopted documentation in line with being a category 10 municipality. however, it is yet to adjust worker salaries to reflect this.

Ndawo said Samwu doesn’t want the city to become bankrupt, but it must pay workers fairly.

He also said workers would protest and cause disruptions until they are heard.

“The leaders in the City of Johannesburg have been paid correctly, hence they can easily say they don’t have money,” he added.

ALSO READ: Outrage over salary increase for Joburg city managers amid financial woes

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.