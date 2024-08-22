M1 and M2 highways blocked by 10 000 protesting Samwu workers [VIDEOS]

The Samwu members are protesting over a wage dispute with the City of Johannesburg.

About 10 000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have blocked off the M1 and M2 highways in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said that the Samwu members are aggrieved over wage disputes, following an attempted engagement with the city’s leadership on Thursday morning in Braamfontein.

About 10 000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have blocked off the M1 and M2 highways in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD. #TheCitizenNews pic.twitter.com/ymbqjDSt6w — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) August 22, 2024

Joburg highways blocked

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the protesters have blocked off the M1 in both directions at Smit Street in Braamfontein and in both directions on the M2 in Selby, causing heavy traffic disruptions in the area.

Fihla said JMPD officers are monitoring the protest.

“Despite the closure, it is reported that the members are not violent, and officers have been deployed to divert traffic.,” he said.

Traffic is being diverted at:

Empire Road on the M1 South

Booysens Road on the M1 North

Rissik Street/Selby exit on the M2 West

Motorists coming from Crown using the M2 East can join the M1 South and exit at Booysens Road.

“We urge motorists to exercise caution, avoid the M1 and M2 highways, and use alternative routes to avoid the closures,” Fihla said.

