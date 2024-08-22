South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

22 Aug 2024

02:25 pm

M1 and M2 highways blocked by 10 000 protesting Samwu workers [VIDEOS]

The Samwu members are protesting over a wage dispute with the City of Johannesburg.

M1 and M2 highways blocked by 10 000 protesting SAMWU workers

Picture: X/@ndasheii

About 10 000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have blocked off the M1 and M2 highways in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said that the Samwu members are aggrieved over wage disputes, following an attempted engagement with the city’s leadership on Thursday morning in Braamfontein.

Watch: Protest by Samwu workers

Joburg highways blocked

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the protesters have blocked off the M1 in both directions at Smit Street in Braamfontein and in both directions on the M2 in Selby, causing heavy traffic disruptions in the area.

Fihla said JMPD officers are monitoring the protest.

“Despite the closure, it is reported that the members are not violent, and officers have been deployed to divert traffic.,” he said.

Traffic is being diverted at:

  • Empire Road on the M1 South
  • Booysens Road on the M1 North
  • Rissik Street/Selby exit on the M2 West
  • Motorists coming from Crown using the M2 East can join the M1 South and exit at Booysens Road.

“We urge motorists to exercise caution, avoid the M1 and M2 highways, and use alternative routes to avoid the closures,” Fihla said.

ALSO READ: Fourteen arrested for public violence in Eersterust, Tshwane [VIDEO]

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg(COJ) Johannesburg CBD (Joburg) Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) protest South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Entertainment ‘I’m excited I’m in my father’s land,’ Chidimma Adetshina as she lands in Nigeria to compete
Business Cape Town company fined R150K for illegally exporting scrap metal
Politics ‘End of an era’ – Zuma officially no longer ANC member after missing appeal deadline [VIDEO]
Politics EFF’s future in jeopardy as tensions rise
Politics ‘We need to save Joburg,’ says Mthembu after being elected Speaker

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES