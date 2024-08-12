Fourteen arrested for public violence in Eersterust, Tshwane [VIDEO]

It is alleged the protestors also forced the shutdown of all schools in the area.

Angry residents brought the community to a standstill blockading roads with burning tyres, rocks, and debris. Photo: X/Abramjee

At least 14 people have been arrested for public violence in Eersterust in Tshwane during a volatiles protest on Monday.

It is understood residents of Eersterust, east of Pretoria embarked on the protest over service delivery issues.

Watch residents of Eersterust protesting

@CilliersB For the past 6 years you and your councillor @CityofTswwe ignored the community of Eersterust. Illegal land selling, illegal dumping, lack of water and electricity. NO Service delivery. pic.twitter.com/ug8mgjayl7 August 12, 2024

Arrests

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City has suspended some of its service delivery operations in Region 6.

“Due to the demonstrations, the city has withdrawn its personnel and contracted entities as a precautionary safety measure. Fourteen have been arrested for public violence.

“Residents are informed that day-to-day municipal services, such as power failures, waste collection, pipe leakages and sewer blockages, will take time to be attended to due to the ongoing protest,” Mashigo said.

Interruption of services

“Some community members are pelting stones at those not part of the strike action. The city has deployed Tshwane Metro Police to quell the chaos. The City respects the people’s right to protest, but lawlessness, chaos, violence and intimidation will not be tolerated.

“Customers who want to make payments, account enquiries and payment arrangements can do so at the customer walk-in centres in Stanza Bopape and Silver Lakes,” Mashigo said.

Police are currently monitoring the protest.

WATCH: Scenes from the protest

Protests

Last week, Alexandra residents brought the township to a standstill barricading London Road with debris, rocks and burning tyres over service delivery issues.

The protest caused major traffic congestion.

Earlier, residents from Klipfontein View in Midrand barricaded Allandale Road with debris, rocks, and burning tyres over service delivery gripes.

The action caused significant traffic disruptions between Midrand and Tembisa/Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni.

