SANDF says pregnant women entering South Africa illegally to secure grants

SANDF’s Major Shihlangoma Mahlahlane says women cross the border to give birth and register their children as South African citizens.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) this week ramped up operations along the Zimbabwean border in Limpopo and revealed that pregnant women are crossing the border illegally to access social grants for their children.

Speaking to the media, the SANDF’s Major Shihlangoma Mahlahlane revealed that the women enter the country so they can register their children as South African citizens.

SANDF operations against illegal immigration

The SANDF’s Operation Corona conducted night patrols to combat illegal immigration.

Mahlahlane said most of the border crossings take place when it is dark to avoid being caught. He also said the illegal immigrants bribe officials to let them through the borders.

He said the high cost of living and lack of jobs in neighbouring countries have left many “desperate to get into South Africa”. This includes an increasing number of pregnant women.

“Pregnant females cross into South Africa and, after giving birth in the South African hospital, they will try to register their child as South African to obtain the child grant,” said Mahlahlane.

WATCH: The SANDF’s Operation Corona at Zimbabwean border

Two women caught with child at border

While conducting a tactical operation in Musina on Thursday night, the SANDF said two women were apprehended with a minor. “The mother of the child ran away leaving the child behind with a friend,” it said.

Although the two women were South Africans, the SANDF said they were still crossing the border illegally.

“Military Police handed the matter over to law enforcement for further processing.”

Man found with counterfeit goods

In another incident, SANDF members found a foreign national with contraband goods. It is suspected the items, which included sneakers, were bought in South Africa and would then have been sold in Zimbabwe.

“Military personnel apprehended the suspect, however his accomplices managed to flee on foot. The matter was later handed to the South African Police Service.”

A foreign national was caught with counterfeit goods along the Zimbabwean border. Picture: X/@SANDF_ZA

It added that the items that were confiscated will be handed to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Mahlahlane added that some people are so desperate to live in South Africa, that even after being deported they try to cross the border again until they are successful.