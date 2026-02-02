SANDF’s R372m parade a ‘grotesque’ waste of taxpayers’ money

Defence expert, however, says armed forces days can be useful

The R372 million allocated for the upcoming Defence Force Day parade this month has been criticised as a “mind-boggling” and “grotesque” waste of taxpayers’ money – but others see it as an excellent opportunity to showcase the country’s defence capabilities.

‘Grotesque waste of funds’

The parade, scheduled for 21 February in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, has been slammed by the Congress of South African Trade Unions, calling the spending excessive and unnecessary. The federation called for it to be cancelled and the funds allocated to more urgent priorities to improve conditions and strengthen the force’s capacity, given the threat the country faces.

“This is a grotesque waste of funds which can be better utilised to address the many pressing needs of the SA National Defence Force [SANDF],” said Cosatu’s Matthew Parks.

“Blowing R372 million on a one-day parade will take wasteful expenditure to new lows for the SANDF and the nation.

“This tone-deaf wasting of scarce resources is an insult to the thousands of members of the SANDF who are struggling under some of the most extreme circumstances due to budget cuts and mismanagement.

“SANDF peacekeeping forces deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo lost lives because of a lack of working air support and armour.

“The same soldiers saw the SANDF pocket half of their United Nations’ allowances, to add salt to the wound.”

The sum could be better used to rebuild the force’s capacity.

“A R372 million ego trip for some painfully out-of-touch generals is simply unacceptable, more so after the 2% VAT hike fiasco of 2025, motivated by the government needing additional funds for front-line public services,” Parks said.

‘Armed forces days are useful’

Defence expert Helmoed-Römer Heitman said the amount was more than in previous years, which suggests some displays not included previously and some standing costs.

“In general, armed forces days are useful to give the public a look at the forces and can be good recruiting opportunities. Also, much of the cost will typically cover activities required to keep the forces trained,” Heitman said.

He cited training requirements for pilots and army units, such as acclimating soldiers to long road or rail moves, establishing a temporary base, and the role of medics.

“If you have to do that as an integral part of training, why not use the opportunity as a showcase? That makes good sense.”

Senior officer costs

Some costs associated with senior officers attending could be reduced, he said. “Why not set up tents for them among the troops and let them eat with the troops?

“That would boost morale, give them insight into morale and save a bit of money,” Heitman said.

SANDF crippled by budget cuts

The SANDF has been limping for at least 20 years, with several budget cuts to cover social spending such as health care needs during the Covid outbreak.

SANDF members from military bases reported deteriorating barracks, broken toilets and worn-out uniforms due to budget shortfalls, Parks said.

The SANDF has reduced meals to one per day as part of cost-containment measures, and many aircraft, ships and vehicles are no longer operable due to maintenance requirements and lack of new parts.

Pilots and other personnel are receiving far below the minimum hours of training to maintain their operating licences and levels of combat readiness.

SA is facing a variety of security threats, from the trafficking of people, stolen cars and an influx of drugs over the borders, to the need to protect the seas from illegal fishing by foreign and domestic vessels.

“Cosatu urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to instruct Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga to scrap this fanciful extravaganza and redirect this R372 million towards ensuring that our soldiers receive their meals, live in decent barracks, receive their training and have working vehicles. It is time that the culture of wasteful expenditure in the SANDF was dealt with,” Parks said.