SANDF soldier killed, two injured in Pretoria shooting

Citizen Reporter

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that one soldier died and two others were injured after a shooting incident in Atteridgeville, Pretoria on Saturday.

In a statement, the SANDF said the incident ocurred while the soldiers were off duty.

The injured soldiers were transported to a military hospital in Thaba Tshwane for further treatment.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The shooting is being investigated by police, and the deceased’s name will be released once their next of kin have been notified.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence, Sonto Kudjoe, and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, and the entire defence family send their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said.

