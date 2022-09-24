SANDF officials in hot water for PPE fraud

Citizen Reporter

Four officials from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) appeared before a military judge on Friday in connection to the irregular procurement of personal protection equipment (PPE) during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SANDF on Saturday confirmed that the officials are facing charges of fraud and corruption, after an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Lieutenant Colonel V.S. Peu, Captain D. Modise, Captain Tshikosi and Leading Seaman S.S. Jiane are the four accused officials who worked at the Department of Defence’s Central Procurement Service Centre.

The investigation by Military Police implicated at least 15 SANDF officials. They are accused of misconduct regarding the procurement of the PPE.

“Although the SIU report refers to the conduct of these officials as misconduct, the report also alleges that some criminal activities like fraud by some officials warranted criminal action,” said the SANDF in a statement.

“Based on the SIU forensic report, military police opened up a criminal docket and conducted a prosecution-guided investigation. As a result of this investigation, on September 23, four of the 15 members of the SANDF were charged and appeared before the court of a senior military judge in Thaba Tshwane for arraignment.”

The case was postponed to 6 October 2020, with other officials set to appear in court next week.

The Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, has condemned the officials’ behaviour and said it will not be tolerated in the military.

“We are expected to lead by example in the public eye and anyone found to be in conflict with the code of conduct of the SANDF and the laws of this country will be dealt with harshly within the confines of the law,” said Maphwanya.

