Santaco reacts to two fatal taxi accidents

Santaco KZN stresses that it will be working with the relevant stakeholders to strengthen road safety awareness.

The South African National Taxi Association Council (Santaco) has expressed deep condolences following two separate taxi-related accidents reported in KwaZulu-Natal.

The first accident involved a scholar transport in Durban, while the other was of a mainstream taxi in Pietermaritzburg.

One child dead, 14 injured

One child has died from the accident, and 14 others were injured. The minibus taxi was transporting children from daycare centres when it overturned in Mount Moriah, KwaMashu, on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured children were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.

“We were heartbroken to learn of a tragic scholar transport accident that occurred in the K Section area of KwaMashu, where one child sadly lost their life. On behalf of the taxi industry, we extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time”, Santaco.

An accident that claimed the life of the taxi driver

In a separate accident, a 33-year old taxi driver died when the taxi he was driving with passengers veered off a road, crashed into a wall and overturned.

His father, Menzi Makhaye, said he had seen Ntuthuko moments before the accident while they were both on the road.

“We passed each other around 9am while he was on his way to town with passengers, and he hooted at me. I didn’t know that was going to be his goodbye.”

Upon arriving on scene, the father found passengers already removed from the taxi while his son was still trapped in the wreckage.

“We also learned with great sadness of the passing of a taxi driver who was involved in a taxi crash on Mbubu Road in Pietermaritzburg. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the driver’s family, colleagues, and loved ones during this painful period,” Santaco said.

