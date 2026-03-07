News

Several shops affected and destroyed after fire guts China Mall in Durban

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

7 March 2026

10:13 am

Pictures showed shops with destroyed stock and fire-ravaged goods as firefighters doused the flames.

Several shops affected and destroyed after fire guts China Mall in Durban

A fire has destroyed about fourteen shops affected and twelve completely destroyed at a China Mall in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A fire has destroyed about fourteen shops, and twelve were completely destroyed at a China Mall in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

The massive blaze broke out at the China Mall in Springfield, north of Durban, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Pictures should show shops with destroyed stock and fire-ravaged goods as firefighters doused the flames to bring the fire under control.

China Mall fire

Divisional Commander Dallas Danielsen from the eThekwini Municipality Fire Services Directorate said firefighters “worked tirelessly” through the early hours of this morning to extinguish the massive fire.

“At around 02:10, the City’s Emergency Services Directorate received a distress call, prompting the immediate deployment of more than 25 firefighters, supported by teams from four northern fire stations. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fierce blaze already tearing through the complex.

“Despite intense heat, heavy smoke, and rapidly collapsing structures, rescue teams fought relentlessly for several hours to contain the inferno,” Danielsen said.

Damages

Danielsen said there was extensive damage to some shops.

“A total of 14 trading units were affected, with 12 completely destroyed and two severely damaged. Amid the devastation, the city can confirm that no injuries or fatalities have been reported, a relief credited to the swift response and bravery of the emergency teams on scene.”

Investigations

Danielsen said the operation remains active, with fire and emergency services, Metro Police, and Saps still on site to monitor and secure the area, and manage traffic and public safety.

“Investigators have begun assessments to determine the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown at this stage.

“Due to significant structural damage, China Mall is currently closed until further notice to allow for comprehensive safety inspections, forensic investigations, and clean-up operations,” Danielsen said.

The eThekwini Municipality has expressed its sympathy to all those affected and is working with mall management to provide support where necessary.

