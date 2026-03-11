Fix it or park it: Gauteng pulls over 100 high-risk transport vehicles

The Gauteng road department discontinued 66 taxis, impounded five for failing to meet road safety requirements.

Gauteng’s transport department continues to clamp down on dodgy public and scholar transporters, discontinuing more than 100 high-risk vehicles.

From 1 to 8 March 2026, law enforcement conducted operations across Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) carried out the high-impact stop-and-searches.

Discontinued defect vehicles

The Gauteng road department said on Tuesday that GTI officers discontinued the operations of 66 minibus taxis. They impounded five of those vehicles for failing to meet road safety requirements.

Officers also targeted private vehicles, issuing discontinue notices to an additional 95 vehicles.

The state of the vehicles was unroadworthy, said the department.

“Officers identified various vehicle defects including faulty braking systems, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights or indicators and cracked windscreens, all of which pose serious risks to road users,” said Lesiba Mpya, Gauteng transport MEC spokesperson.

Non-compliant public transport operators

The Gauteng department has also been on a crackdown to improve safety for pupils travelling to and from school.

This comes as recent accidents involving children have sparked national attention.

Officers issued infringement notices to more than 1000 drivers.

The Inspectorate used its advanced e-Force devices to process 1308 electronic infringement notices.

Officers caught 289 taxi drivers without valid licenses and discovered 139 minibuses operating without valid license discs.

GTI officers also tackled serious offences, resulting in 11 arrests: 10 for driving under the influence (DUI) and one for reckless and negligent driving.

Yesterday, the department handed over operating licences to eligible scholar transport operators, a move officials say will strengthen compliance and accountability in the sector.

Safety for road users

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ms Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, expressed disappointment in those who continue to disregard the law and endanger lives on the province’s roads.

She commended the Inspectorate for its consistent and proactive enforcement approach.

“The work of the GTI must be commended and serves as a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to safer roads and accountable public transport operations.

“We will continue to intensify enforcement to ensure that vehicles operating on our public roads are roadworthy and that operators comply fully with traffic laws,” she said.

She affirms that road safety remains the provincial government’s top priority.

“Through sustained visibility and decisive action, the Department continues to reinforce the message that lawlessness on Gauteng’s roads will not be tolerated,” she added.

