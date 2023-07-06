WATCH: Eight Saps VIP Protection Unit officers temporarily removed from posts

By Faizel Patel

Eight South African Police Services (SAPS) VIP Protection Unit members who viciously assaulted civilians on a highway in Johannesburg have been temporarily removed from their posts.

The announcement was made by the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, during an update on the incident on Thursday.

VIP Protections officers removed

The VIP Protections members assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile were captured on a widely circulated video.

They could be seen brandishing rifles and pistols, and dragging passengers out of their VW Polo before kicking them as they lay helpless on the ground.

Watch the video of the briefing:

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has announced that all eight members accused of the N1 assault have all been served with notices to suspend them. All 8 have been temporarily withdrawn from their posts pending the outcome of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/A886RfQkdP— Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) July 6, 2023

Police on Wednesday confirmed the members were served with suspension letters.

Suspension

Masemola said all eight VIP Protection officers have been temporarily withdrawn from their posts pending the outcome of the investigation.

“I want to reiterate that the SAPS does not condone such behaviour at any point and we are saying that no amount of provocation can ever justify or validate what we saw on that video clip.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Police investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson told The Citizen a case was registered against the VIP Protection police officers

“A case has been registered at the Sandton police station last night. The charges include three counts of assault, pointing a firearm and malicious damage to property regarding the vehicle that was dumped.”

Threats to motorists

Earlier this week, The Automobile Associations (AA) warned the vicious assault on three drivers on the N1 highway by members of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit again raises concerns over the threat the unit poses to motorists in the country.

AA CEO Willem Groenewald said the incident is “outrageous and deplorable.”

“In early 2022 we noted our deep concerns about the so-called Blue Light Brigades and the threat they pose to road users.

“They are aggressive towards other drivers, often pushing them off the road to ensure their convoy has easy passage – many times through heavy traffic.

“We noted then, as we do again here, that anecdotal evidence points to members screaming at other motorists, showing their firearms to other motorists to intimidate them, and generally being belligerent when on the road.

“The latest incident is another example of a unit acting above the law,” said Groenewald.

