WATCH: Blue light VIP Saps officers allegedly assault motorists

The process to trace the victims who were allegedly assaulted by South African Police Service (SAPS) members is underway.

This was confirmed by Saps after they were made aware of the incident captured on a video clip currently doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

VIP Saps assault motorist

The video – which has since gone viral – shows a group of armed VIP blue light brigade police officers in plain clothes beating and kicking a motorist and a passenger on the side of a highway.

The blue VW Polo of the motorist and the passenger is seen in the emergency lane of the highway,

After allegedly assaulting the victims, the VIP officers get back into what looked like three black BMW SUV’s and speed off.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Saps management has begun the process to trace the victims to obtain statements from them while an internal departmental investigation is underway.

Mathe said a preliminary report indicated that the vehicles seen in the video belong to the Saps and the men seen in the video are police officers.

“While the internal departmental investigation into the conduct of the members is underway, the Saps distances itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video which do not align with the values and code of conduct of the Saps, which outlines the values and principles that all Saps members are expected to uphold, including integrity, professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights.”

The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola has condemned the behaviour of the police officers.

“Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance,” said Masemola.

