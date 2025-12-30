Saps warns of drink-spiking syndicates targeting men and women ahead of New Year

Police urge vigilance at clubs, taverns and other leisure venues as festive season crimes rise.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has issued a nationwide warning about criminal syndicates using drink spiking to rob and, in some cases, kill unsuspecting victims at places of leisure.

Saps on Tuesday said the warning comes as South Africans prepare to usher in the New Year and traditionally flock to taverns, nightclubs, concerts and other entertainment venues.

“The South African Police Service wishes to alert both men and women to be extra vigilant when going out to various places of establishments,” Saps said.

Syndicates using young women to rob men

According to police, a concerning modus operandi has emerged in which syndicates use young women to target mainly men at drinking establishments.

“This festive season, the Saps has noted a number of cases reported in various parts of the country like Gauteng and the North West, where men who left with women from drinking places would end up being robbed or, in some instances, killed,” they said.

Police said the syndicates operate in a coordinated manner. Young women are deployed inside clubs, taverns and concerts, while other members monitor their movements from outside.

“The main syndicate would monitor these females’ movements and assist them to find a possible target inside the drinking establishment,” Saps said.

Once a target is identified, the women allegedly promise to leave with the victim, often suggesting another bar, a hotel, a guesthouse or a private home. During this period, the victim’s drink is spiked.

“Once the victim has been spiked, the syndicate moves in to rob the victim, often taking their cars, cellphones and money in their possession,” Saps said.

Police confirmed that in “some unfortunate instances, some men have died as a result of an overdose of what has been used to spike them”.

Saps strongly advised men against leaving drinking establishments with strangers and warned women not to involve themselves in criminal activities.

“Women are also urged not to involve themselves in criminal activity, as such often leads to an imminent arrest,” police said.

Women also victims of spiked drinks

Police stressed that women are not only used by syndicates but are also victims of drink spiking and violent crime.

“A number of cases have been reported nationwide of women who have been found raped, assaulted or dead while coming back from taverns, shebeens, nightclubs and other places of recreation,” Saps said.

Some victims leave with strangers, while others are accompanied by intimate partners or people known to them.

“Some of these women victims are found brutally assaulted and some murdered,” police said.

Saps emphasised that spiking is a serious crime. “Spiking, regardless of the victim’s gender, is a serious crime with severe physical and psychological consequences.”

Safety tips and ongoing investigations

Police urged the public to socialise responsibly, advising people to go out with friends, stay together and watch out for one another.

Saps also encouraged sharing travel plans with trusted people and keeping location services on.

“Never leave your drink unattended, don’t drink and drive, limit your alcohol intake and always have water,” they said.

Saps also confirmed it is investigating a video circulating on social media allegedly showing young children consuming alcohol.

“An operation to trace these children’s parents and guardians is underway,” police said.

With law enforcement agencies remaining on high alert, Saps urged South Africans to avoid carrying large amounts of cash, plan safe transport and remain vigilant throughout the festive season.

