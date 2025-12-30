Durban NYE 2025: Countdown to epic New Year’s Eve beach parties and more!

From beachfront festivities to groovy music, Durban never fails to come to the party with its New Year's Eve hotspots.

As 2025 draws to a close, Durban sets the scene for a New Year’s Eve filled with festive celebrations. With summer in full swing, the coastal city’s vibes make it a favourite destination for ringing in the new year.

From the buzzing Golden Mile to the vibrant streets of uMhlanga, the city comes alive with music, crowds and spectacular fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Durban NYE 2025: New Year’s Eve on the beachfront and beyond

Durban’s New Year’s Eve appeal, however, stretches beyond the beachfront. From cultural experiences to relaxed, family-friendly events, the city offers plenty of ways to celebrate – whether you’re chasing a lively party or a memorable night out with your nearest and dearest.

Take your pick!

Fact Durban Rocks 2025

Join the New Year’s Eve party vibes at Moses Mabhida Peoples Park for Fact Durban Rocks, featuring a line-up of Mzansi’s top artists like Young Stunna (minus his knee injury…), Babes Wodumo and DJ Tira.

This sizzling event promises a night filled with top-notch performances and an electrifying atmosphere, making it one of the go-to parties in Durban to see in the new year.

Tickets – available from TicketPro; SPAR and Pick n Pay outlets – range from R350 (general access) to R550 (Gold Circle).

Paradise Beach Club Ibiza Party

Head to New Beach for the Hunters Paradise Beach Club Party themed “Ibiza Calling”, with DJ Maphorisa behind the decks to get you grooving into the new year.

The ultra-spacious venue features lounges, dining areas, and a VIP section for the ultimate beach party.

General Entry starting around R250 to R350 and VVIP booths from R4 000 for six people, including a bar tab. Tickets available via Paradise Beach Club or Webtickets,

New Year’s Eve Beach Party – All White with Something Bright

For a more relaxed celebration, the All White with Something Bright Beach Party at Beachwood Golf Course invites friends and family to dress in their best white attire.

Enjoy festive food vibes and live music by the Good Groove band, along with one of Durban’s finest old school jazz and RnB music artists, DJ Llouwellyn.

Tickets available from Webtickets at R200.

Tiger’s Milk NYE Jungle Ball

Get ready to take New Year’s Eve 2025 to another level at Tiger’s Milk Suncoast Casino. Dress in your wildest outfit to match the theme of “Spots, Stripes, Sass” and expect top DJs, heavy beats, packed energy and a countdown that hits different.

Bollywood Fusion NYE Party

Experience the magic of Bollywood at the Bollywood Fusion NYE Party at the playTSOGO Globe at Suncoast Casino.

This family-friendly New Year’s Eve event features DJs, live bands, and energetic dance performances, ensuring a night of fun for all ages with safe entertainment, food trucks and fireworks.

Tickets range from R260 To R360 and are available through Webtickets or at Pick n Pay outlets.

Durban NYE fireworks and citywide celebrations

eThekwini Municipality will host its iconic New Year’s Eve Fireworks Activation along the Durban beachfront at midnight, followed by the Durban Festive Season Carnival featuring performances by popular artists and cultural groups on 2 January.

The carnival parade will start on the corner of Joseph Nduli Street and West Street, proceeding along West Street, and concluding at City Hall, Church Square.

